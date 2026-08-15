Photos: King Saha packs Kololo in triumphant ‘Tondeka Ekololo’ Festival

King Saha drew a massive crowd to Kololo for his Tondeka Ekololo Festival, days after his brief detention threatened to overshadow the concert.

King Saha turned Kololo Independence Grounds into a sea of fans on Friday night as thousands packed the venue for his Tondeka Ekololo Festival.

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The August 14, 2026 concert drew one of the most striking crowds seen at Kololo in recent months, with fans filling large sections of the airstrip and others still arriving after the show had gathered momentum.

Pictures and videos shared during the night showed tightly packed crowds stretching across the grounds. Some reports indicated that fans remained at the gates deep into the evening, while others were turned away.

No official attendance figures had been released by Saturday morning, making it difficult to establish whether the show surpassed recent concerts at the same venue.

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People queueing up for entry at the show

The turnout, however, immediately triggered comparisons with Ray G’s August 7 concert at Kololo, which also attracted a large crowd and was hailed as a major career moment for the western Uganda singer.

Saha’s fans arrived from the afternoon and kept the energy high as supporting acts took turns on stage.

When Saha finally appeared, the crowd responded with loud sing-alongs and chants that carried through much of the night.

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The Kings Love Empire singer performed some of his biggest songs, including Pretty Pretty and Signal, before returning for another session later in the night.

Pastor Wilson Bugembe was among the guest performers who joined the show.

The success carried extra significance because it came only days after Saha was briefly detained during activities to promote the concert.

Spice Diana on stage

Armed security personnel took him from Kyanja on August 11, 2026, after an incident involving members of his team.

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Witnesses reported violence at the scene, while some members of Saha’s team were injured and later received treatment at Mulago hospital.

King Saha's Tondeka Ekololo Festival

Saha was taken to Jinja Road Police Station before his release. He later visited some of the injured members of his team.

The incident raised concerns that the concert could be affected, but the mobilisation continued.

Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine, was among public figures who openly rallied support for the event in the days before the show.

King Saha's Tondeka Ekololo Festival

By Friday night, the controversy surrounding the detention had given way to celebration as Saha took control of the stage before a massive crowd.

The concert also revived debate over which Ugandan artiste can command the biggest audience at Kololo.

King Michael on stage

Ray G had set a high bar only a week earlier, while artistes such as Eddy Kenzo have also attracted large crowds to the venue in previous years.

Without verified attendance figures, comparisons remain difficult.