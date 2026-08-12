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King Saha released from Police detention; injured team members admitted at Mulago hospital

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 07:42 - 12 August 2026
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King Saha, shortly after being released from jail
Singer King Saha has been released from Jinja Road Police Station following a chaotic arrest in Kyanja. He visited injured team members at Mulago hospital.
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Singer King Saha has been released from detention, hours after armed security personnel picked him from his residence in Kyanja.

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Saha was released on Tuesday night after reportedly spending several hours at Jinja Road Police Station.

Shortly after his release, the singer went to Mulago hospital to check on members of his team who were injured during the security operation that preceded his arrest.

“The moment they released me, I could not head straight home before checking their situation,” Saha said in a brief update.

“It is very sad! I will speak about the rest later.”

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King Saha team members injured

Videos from Mulago showed several members of Saha's team receiving treatment for various injuries. One appeared to have suffered a serious leg injury.

Saha's release followed hours of uncertainty over his whereabouts after armed men took him from his Kyanja residence.

Videos circulated on social media showed chaotic scenes before Saha's arrest. Armed personnel wearing jackets bearing the initials JATT were seen at the scene.

JATT is the Joint Anti-Terrorism Taskforce, a multi-agency security unit.

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Saha and his team had been conducting a promotional drive for his Tondeka Ekololo concert, scheduled for Friday.

Saha has not yet given a detailed account of his arrest or detention. Police and other security agencies had also not publicly explained the reasons for his arrest by Wednesday morning.

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