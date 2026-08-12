Minister Byamukama ‘tempted with bags of money’ by corrupt Works and Transport Ministry officials

According to the minister, a new report found that most of the properties along the Nateete-Nakawuka road belong to Ministry officials, who now face arrest over manipulation of compensation claims

Works and Transport state minister Fred Byamukama says officials implicated in an alleged land compensation racket have attempted to bribe him with "bags of money" as the government prepares to act against them.

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Byamukama said the officials were trying to frustrate investigations into suspected manipulation of compensation claims on major road projects, including the Nateete-Nakawuka road.

"Now they are moving around with bags of money trying to pay us off. They have even tried to compromise me. But I want to let them know that I am a very rich farmer," Byamukama told journalists on Tuesday.

He said some of the implicated officials had since resorted to threats and intimidation after their attempts to compromise him failed.

"Others have now resorted to intimidation. But you cannot intimidate me. The more you threaten me, the harder I will work," he said.

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The minister told reporters that investigation into the Nateete-Nakawuka road project had uncovered properties belonging to officials working within the Works and Transport ministry.

Some officials allegedly used privileged information about the road alignment to acquire properties that would later fall within the right of way and qualify for government compensation.

"On Nateete-Nakawuka Road, for a stretch of nearly 10 km, we found that all the properties and buildings there belong to the very people we work with here at the ministry," Byamukama said.

"They are the ones who determine how much money these properties will be paid for; they know everything about these properties because they own them all and they set an exorbitant compensation amount."

Because of this, the minister revealed that the compensation bill for people affected by the project had consequently risen to about three times the cost of constructing the road itself.

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The government said in January that it expected to spend more than Shs400 billion on land acquisition and compensation for the Kisubi-Nakawuka-Nateete section. Works and Transport minister Edward Katumba Wamala identified land acquisition and compensation as one of the biggest obstacles to progress on the project.

Byamukama said the ministry had compiled a report on the suspected scheme and that arrests would follow.

"We have compiled a report on this and we are going to arrest these individuals," he said.

"Knowing where a new road is going to be built and you rush and buy property along that area; when you work in the government and have access to information on the valuation, that is high level corruption."

According to the minister, similar practices had affected other road projects, pointing to the Kyaliwajjala-Kira-Matugga corridor.

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"They have done this on other roads; Kyaliwajala-Kira-Matugga road, all those expensive buildings and fuel stations which were eventually paid for belonged to officials in the Works and Transport Ministry," he said.

"We are going to arrest all these people."

Construction continues on the wider Mpigi-Kasanje-Buwaya, Nateete-Nakawuka-Kisubi and connecting roads project. Government documents put the entire project at about 71.15 kilometres.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja formally launched construction in March 2024. The project includes several sections intended to improve connections between Kampala, Wakiso, Entebbe and Mpigi. The roads are being upgraded to paved standards.

Construction has, however, faced repeated delays, with land acquisition and compensation emerging as major obstacles.

Works resumed more visibly around Nakawuka in February 2026, with the ministry saying China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) was back on site.

At the time, officials said construction would proceed alongside compensation of project-affected persons.

In May, the ministry closed the section between the Mutundwe Road junction and Old Masaka Road junction for about three months to allow drainage works. The closure, which took effect on May 15, was intended to allow installation of drainage infrastructure and address persistent flooding.

Ongoing works on the broader corridor have included earthworks, swamp treatment, box culverts and U-drains, although the ministry has acknowledged that piecemeal acquisition of land has prevented the contractor from working continuously on some sections.