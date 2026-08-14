Coca-Cola injects Shs215m into 2026 Rwenzori Marathon

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda has invested Shs215 million in the 2026 Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon as it renews its role as official hydration partner for a fifth year.

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has committed Shs215 million to the 2026 Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon as it renews its partnership with the race for a fifth consecutive year.

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The company will remain the marathon’s official hydration partner and supply Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water to runners across all race categories.

The fifth edition of the marathon will take place in Kasese District on August 22, 2026. Participants will compete in the 42km, 21km, 10km and 5km races.

CCBU Managing Director Emmy Hashakimana said the partnership supports an event that has grown beyond sport to create opportunities for communities and promote tourism in the Rwenzori region.

“The Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon has become an important platform for bringing people together, creating economic opportunities and showcasing the beauty and potential of the Rwenzori region,” Hashakimana said.

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“We are proud to continue our partnership and provide hydration through Rwenzori Pure Natural Mineral Water as thousands of runners take part in this inspiring event.”

The Shs215 million investment will support hydration and other efforts aimed at providing a safe race experience for runners and spectators.

Hashakimana said CCBU also views the partnership as part of its wider commitment to initiatives that benefit communities.

“At Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda, we are committed to doing business the right way by supporting initiatives that create shared value for communities while delivering a positive and memorable experience for consumers,” he said.

Tusker Lite Mount Rwenzori Marathon Team Lead Amos Wekesa welcomed the renewed partnership. He said reliable access to water remains important to the safety and performance of runners.

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Organisers have also introduced changes to this year’s race as they pursue recognition as a World Athletics Label Road Race.

The upgrades include improved race infrastructure and a new finish arena with expanded facilities. Organisers have also secured increased government support as they work towards attaining Gold Label status.

The marathon has expanded its international profile through certified routes, professional timing systems and participation by runners from Uganda and abroad.

The race also serves as a tourism platform for Kasese and the wider Rwenzori region, exposing visitors to the area's landscapes and culture.

This year's 42km race will start at the Equator before taking runners through parts of Kasese and the Rwenzori region.

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