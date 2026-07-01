He learnt from me: Chameleone speaks out on son’s drug use

Jose Chameleone says he does not support his son Abba Marcus' drug use but believes the young musician should be guided rather than condemned.

Jose Chameleone has defended his son, Abba Marcus, following criticism over videos showing the aspiring musician smoking marijuana on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer said he believes the 20 year old could have learnt the delinquent behavior from him, but insisted that this was not enough to condemn him.

Marcus, who is pursuing a music career in the United States, has recently shared clips of himself smoking while promoting his music.

The videos have sparked debate online, with some questioning his lifestyle.

Speaking to NBS, Chameleone said he has spoken to his son about the issue and does not approve of drug use.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Abba Marcus

“I saw one guy on social media talking about Abba sharing images of himself on Instagram, smoking drugs. Don’t think that I don't mention to him that that is wrong; I do not condone that as good behavior,” he said.

“If he learnt that from me, I have now quit. I don't smoke anymore. I don’t drink hard liquor either, I drink beer once in a while because I am a human being.”

Abba Marcus

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chameleone described his son as an intelligent and God fearing youngster who has only made a few mistakes.

“My kids are intelligent; Abba is very intelligent; he is Godfearing and he prays. He is a father figure to his siblings when I am not there. If he has taken a wrong turn now; that’s not enough for me to condemn him.” he said

Chameleone said he believes one mistake should not define his son's future. He stressed that people should avoid rushing to judge young people, saying their lives are still unfolding.

Marcus has been working to establish himself in the US music industry while maintaining an active presence on social media, where he frequently promotes his music and lifestyle.

Jose Chameleone

Advertisement

Advertisement

The singer used the opportunity to encourage parents to build open relationships with their children so they can guide them through difficult moments.