Chameleone praises Abba after leaked private videos

Jose Chameleone reacted lightly to the leak of private videos involving his son Abba Marcus as debate continues over the sharing of intimate content online.

Singer Joseph Mayanja, alias Jose Chameleone, has praised his son, Abba Marcus, following the leak of private videos.

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During a live TikTok session, Chameleone said he had followed the developments and noted that his son had done one better than him.

He added that he would also do something to outdo him.

Chameleone appeared unbothered by the incident.

Abba Marcus recently said he discovered that his girlfriend, Angel, was creating adult content while they were dating. He said he later joined her after learning how much money she was earning.

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Angel earlier criticised people watching and sharing their OnlyFans content.

In an Instagram Story, Angel wrote: “yall too busy promoting our videos but not his music… u old ppl watching 2 20 year olds is weird enough. watching that person grow up is different but watching them like this for fun is even weirder. i think most of yall are pedos…”

The videos were reportedly downloaded from the subscription platform and shared online on June 11, 2026.

The recordings appear to have been made earlier, as Angel does not appear pregnant in them. She recently said she is more than six months pregnant.

The leak followed similar incidents involving Kirabo Kisitu, Chicken Chicken and Shani Lips.

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Social media personality Lala256, whose private videos also circulated online on June 11, criticised law enforcement authorities.

She argued that investigators should focus on people who leak such content rather than those featured in it.

Speaking about the controversy, Lala questioned what she described as a lack of action against those responsible for distributing private material online.

According to her, authorities should prioritise identifying and prosecuting individuals who release intimate content without consent.