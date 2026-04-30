Kampala to benefit from Bloomberg's Shs1.33 trillion road safety fund

The development builds on a partnership that started in July 2020, when Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) joined the initiative to reduce road crashes and deaths

The development builds on a partnership that started in July 2020, when Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) joined the initiative to reduce road crashes and deaths

Kampala has secured renewed global funding to expand road safety efforts and reduce traffic deaths over the next five years.

Kampala has secured renewed international support to improve road safety under a new $350 million (about Shs1.33 trillion) global investment by Bloomberg Philanthropies.

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The announcement was made by Michael R. Bloomberg at the CityLab 2026 summit in Madrid on April 28, 2026. Kampala is among more than 30 cities selected for the programme’s next phase running from 2026 to 2030.

The development builds on a partnership that started in July 2020, when Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) joined the initiative to reduce road crashes and deaths. The focus has been on speeding and safer urban transport.

Since then, KCCA has introduced several measures across the city. These include improving traffic flow and safety along busy routes such as Wandegeya, Clock Tower, Kalerwe and Jinja Road.

Michael R. Bloomberg

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Eng. Justus Akankwasa, KCCA Director of Engineering and Technical Services, said the authority will use the new phase to expand ongoing work. He said KCCA will strengthen road maintenance, build and repair pedestrian walkways, improve road markings, and increase street lighting.

He added that KCCA will continue working with key stakeholders. These include civil society groups, the Ministry of Works and Transport, and the Traffic Police. The aim is to protect all road users, especially pedestrians and cyclists.

KCCA will strengthen road maintenance

According to the World Health Organization, more than one million people die each year in road crashes worldwide. Young people aged between five and 29 are the most affected. Many of these deaths are preventable.

In Kampala, road deaths dropped slightly by 2%, from 411 in 2023 to 404 in 2024. This shows early progress from ongoing safety efforts.

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Under the new phase, KCCA will receive technical support in areas such as crash data management, safer road design, traffic enforcement and public awareness campaigns. The programme will also support road safety audits and improvements to both new and existing roads.

The Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety has helped pass 190 policies and protect over 4.2 billion people

Globally, the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety has helped pass 190 policies and protect over 4.2 billion people. It has saved nearly 900,000 lives since 2007. The new phase aims to save one million more lives over the next five years.