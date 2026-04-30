Museveni orders review of Sovereignty Bill after public concern

President Yoweri Museveni has asked government officials and Parliament to revise the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026

President Yoweri Museveni has asked government officials and Parliament to revise the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026

Museveni has ordered a review of the Sovereignty Bill, saying it should protect Uganda’s policy independence without disrupting legal money transfers, investments or church donations.

Museveni says the Sovereignty Bill should focus on policy decisions, not private money transfers.

He says the Bill should not affect FDIs, church donations or diaspora remittances.

Critics fear the Bill could hurt banks, civil society, churches and foreign-funded work.

Museveni has asked Hamson Obua and committee chairpersons to revise the Bill’s focus.

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President Yoweri Museveni has asked government officials and Parliament to revise the Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2026, after public concern that it could affect foreign investment, church donations and remittances from Ugandans abroad.

In a statement, Museveni said the Bill he initiated was not meant to stop legal money transfers into or out of Uganda. He said it should focus on Uganda’s control over policy decisions.

“The Bill will stop FDIs, support for religious bodies from abroad, Remittances from Ugandans working abroad, etc., etc. Really!! That is not the Bill I initiated,” Museveni said.

The Bill was tabled in Parliament on April 15, 2026. Government says it seeks to protect Uganda’s national interests and self-governance by regulating foreign influence and foreign funding. It was sent to the committees on Defence and Internal Affairs, and Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for scrutiny.

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Critics have warned that the Bill could affect banks, civil society groups, churches, investors and Ugandans in the diaspora. One major concern is a clause that would require ministerial approval for foreign funding above Shs 400 million in 12 months.

Museveni said those fears came from a version of the Bill that had moved away from his original intention.

President Museveni during his last inauguration

“I have talked to Hon. Hamson Obua and the Chairpersons of the relevant Parliamentary Committees to make the Bill concentrate on the Sovereignty of policy-decision-making and not to meander in the areas of the freedom of Private enterprise transfers or private money transfers or church donations,” he said.

Museveni said Uganda runs a free economy. He said Ugandans and businesses should remain free to send and receive legally earned money.

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Hon Hamson Obua

He also defended the private sector, saying it has helped Uganda grow despite corruption and what he called “non-patriotic” public servants and political opportunists.

The President said sovereignty should mean Uganda’s right to make its own decisions on political, social, economic and diplomatic matters.

He cited issues such as representation in Parliament, privatisation, return of Asian properties and Uganda’s position on global conflicts.

Museveni also warned against foreign-funded influence over Uganda’s policy choices.

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“To all and sundry, please do not interfere by word, action or money in that effort,” he said.

Religious leaders had earlier opposed parts of the Bill, warning that it could affect donor-funded services offered by faith-based organisations. They also raised concern over powers given to the minister of Internal Affairs.

The Associated Press also reported that bankers, traders, opposition leaders and civil society actors had raised concerns over the Bill’s broad definition of “foreign agents” and its possible impact on remittances and foreign-funded work.

Museveni, however, said people should influence others by example, not through coercion or manipulation.

“Influence People by example and not by coercion or manipulation,” he said.