Japan unveils scholarships for Ugandan students: See how to apply

The Embassy of Japan in Uganda has opened applications for the 2026 MEXT scholarships, giving Ugandan students another chance to study in Japan.

Japan has opened 2026 MEXT scholarship applications for Ugandan students.

Research, KOSEN and Specialised Training College scholarships are open until May 20, 2026.

Applications must be submitted physically at the Embassy of Japan in Uganda.

Written exams will be held in June, followed by interviews in July.

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The Embassy of Japan in Uganda has announced the opening of applications for the 2026 Monbukagakusho (MEXT) scholarships for Ugandan students who want to study in Japan.

The scholarships are offered by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology and target non-Japanese nationals seeking higher education opportunities in Japan.

Applications for Research Students, College of Technology (KOSEN) Students, and Specialised Training College (SENSYU) Students opened on April 23, 2026.

The deadline for receiving applications is May 20, 2026.

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The embassy said undergraduate and teacher training student applications are already closed.

The Research Students scholarship is open to university graduates with a First Class or Upper Second Class honours degree or those with a master’s degree.

The College of Technology scholarship is open to A-Level leavers with at least a B in Mathematics and a minimum of two principal passes.

The Specialised Training College scholarship targets A-Level leavers with at least a B in English and at least two principal passes.

The Undergraduate Students scholarship, which is now closed, was for A-Level leavers in natural sciences and those with an A in Mathematics.

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Applicants who pass document screening will be invited for written examinations in June and interviews in July.

The embassy said all applications must be submitted in hard copy to the Embassy of Japan in Uganda before the deadline.

It warned that applications sent by email will not be accepted and late submissions will not be considered.

Applicants must place all documents in one envelope or folder and arrange them according to the application guidelines.

They must also include three copies each of their identification documents and birth certificate when submitting applications.

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The embassy said applicants should submit all required documents at once because the papers will not be returned.

It added that although Japanese language skills may not be the main deciding factor, every applicant must sit the Japanese language examination.

“Only people who pass the screening will receive notification for Written Exam and for Interview,” the embassy said.

Applicants were also advised to prepare well for the written examinations by reviewing past papers available on the Study in Japan website.

The embassy also highlighted the role of the Japanese Alumni of Uganda Association (JAUA), which was launched on February 25, 2014.

The association brings together Ugandans who studied or are studying in Japan to strengthen ties between the two countries and support current students.

Its membership is open to all Ugandans with study experience in Japan.