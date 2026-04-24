Uganda Cancer Institute performs first bone marrow transplant

Uganda’s first successful bone marrow transplant marks a major step in local cancer treatment and could save families from costly overseas medical travel.

Uganda has completed its first-ever bone marrow transplant at UCI.

The procedure was performed on a multiple myeloma patient, Sande Stephen.

The breakthrough may reduce costly medical travel to India and South Africa.

Officials say it strengthens Uganda’s fight against rising cancer cases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uganda has reached a major medical milestone after doctors at the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) successfully carried out the country’s first bone marrow transplant on a cancer patient.

The breakthrough is expected to reduce the need for Ugandans to travel abroad for specialised cancer treatment and ease the heavy financial burden many families have faced for years.

The procedure was performed on Sande Stephen, who has been battling multiple myeloma, a cancer that affects plasma cells in the blood.

Doctors said he responded well after weeks of close care and is expected to be discharged on April 24, 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, Ugandans with blood cancers such as leukaemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma had to travel to countries like India and South Africa for bone marrow transplants.

The treatment often costs between $15,000 and more than $800,000 depending on the country, the type of transplant and post-treatment care.

Many families have had to organise fundraisers, take loans or sell property to afford treatment abroad. Others delayed treatment because they could not raise enough money in time.

An estimated 20,000 Ugandans travel to India every year for advanced medical care, including cancer treatment.

UCI described the successful transplant as a turning point for cancer care in Uganda.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a turning point. It shows that Uganda now has the expertise, infrastructure, and capacity to deliver highly specialised cancer care locally,” the institute said.

The transplant was led by Ugandan specialists, including Dr Clement Okello and Dr Henry Ddungu, after years of training and preparation.

Health experts said their success could help reduce medical tourism and strengthen confidence in Uganda’s health system.

Bone marrow is the soft tissue inside bones that produces blood cells, including red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

In diseases like multiple myeloma, this system fails, making transplantation one of the most effective treatment options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The process involves destroying diseased cells using high-dose chemotherapy before healthy stem cells are introduced to rebuild the patient’s blood and immune system.

Because patients become highly vulnerable to infection during recovery, the treatment requires strict infection control, advanced equipment and highly trained medical teams.

Officials said offering the service in Uganda could lower treatment costs and improve access for many patients.

“This is what we call consolidated gains. Ugandans do not need to travel. It is part of the ministry’s plan to reduce medical tourism. We are proud of this success and will continue to support such institutions,” said Emmanuel Ainebyonna, senior spokesperson at the Ministry of Health.

Cancer patient advocate Getrude Nakigudde said the success could position Uganda as a growing centre for cancer care in the region if more investment is made.

The milestone comes as Uganda faces a rising cancer burden.

In 2025, the country was expected to record between 36,000 and 37,000 new cancer cases, with more than 20,000 deaths each year.

Cervical, breast and prostate cancers remain the most common, while many deaths are linked to late diagnosis and limited access to treatment.