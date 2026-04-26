President Yoweri Museveni on attended the Kuhingira (giveaway) ceremony of his granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, better known as Sasii.

President Yoweri Museveni on attended the Kuhingira (giveaway) ceremony of his granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, better known as Sasii.

Museveni decries too many marriage functions at granddaughter’s Kuhingira

Museveni noted that the correct way as was in the past in Ankole and other communities, would be combining some of these functions, such as the Kingirira and wedding into one.

President Museveni attended the Kuhingira ceremony for his granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire.

He criticized the modern trend of hosting multiple, costly marriage functions, calling it inefficient.

The President advocated for returning to traditional Ankole customs that combine giveaway and wedding events.

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President Yoweri Museveni on Saturday afternoon attended the traditional Kuhingira (giveaway) ceremony of his granddaughter, Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi Karugire, better known as Sasii.

Saasi is the daughter of Edwin Karugire and Natasha Museveni, President Yoweri Museveni's second-born daughter.

Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi's Kuhingira

Photos of the spacious ceremony were shared online this morning.

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President Museveni in his remarks, however, criticized the modern culture in Uganda of having too many expensive marriage functions.

He noted that the correct way as was in the past in Ankole and other communities, would be combining some of these functions, such as the Kuhingira and wedding into one.

Nsasiirwe Keinembabazi's Kuhingira

“Like now, we would have performed all ceremonies and the woman would have been taken to night. She should have gone away this night,” he said.

“But now they do it halfway, they come here and she goes back home and then you have another function."

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President Museveni with Edwin Karugire and Natasha Museveni