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Hormisdallen Schools founder Kizito Mukalazi eulogised

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 12:15 - 26 April 2026
The body of Dallen Kizito Mukalazi, at Hormisdallen Primary School Gayaza
Mukalazi, who founded Hormisdallen Schools in 1986, is being remembered as a hardworking, selfless and visionary educationist whose work transformed the lives of thousands of learners across the country.
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  • Hormisdallen Schools founder Dallen Kizito Mukalazi passed away last Friday.

  • He founded the schools in 1986 and is being remembered for 40 years of service in education.

  • Students at Gayaza campus held a procession and requiem service in his honour.

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Tributes continue to pour in for Dallen Kizito Mukalazi, the founder of Hormisdallen Schools, who passed away last Friday after decades of shaping Uganda’s education sector.

Mukalazi, who founded Hormisdallen Schools in 1986, is being remembered as a hardworking, selfless and visionary educationist whose work transformed the lives of thousands of learners across the country.

Speaking during a tribute at Hormisdallen Primary School Gayaza, headteacher Godfrey Mugudi praised the late founder for his lasting contribution to education.

Dallen Kizito Mukalazi
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“The late Mukalazi founded Hormisdallen schools in 1986. That’s 40 years that these schools have provided education to our children. He has made such a huge contribution to the education sector of this country. He was very hard working and selfless. We have so many staff members here and we are lost for words,” Mugudi said.

This morning, learners at Hormisdallen Primary School Gayaza held a large student and brass band procession in honour of Mukalazi, paying their final respects to the man many described as the backbone of the institution.

A requiem service is also expected to be held today at the campus.

The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, also joined many Ugandans in mourning the educationist, describing him as a loyal supporter of the Buganda Kingdom.

The body of Dallen Kizito Mukalazi, at Hormisdallen Primary School Gayaza
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“The news of the passing of Kizito Mukalazi has truly hurt us. Mukalazi was a man who loved Buganda Kingdom. He supported a lot of Kingdom programs including hosting the Ekisaakate camp at his school,” Mayiga said.

“We condole with his family, the staff of his schools, the students and the country at large.”

Pastor Alfred Rugumire also expressed sorrow while thanking God for Mukalazi’s life and legacy.

“We are in pain. But we thank God for his life that he has accomplished all this in his life,” he said.

According to the burial programme, a memorial service will be held on Monday at Christianity Focus Center in Ndeeba.

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Mukalazi will then be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 28, in Kagembe, Semuto.

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