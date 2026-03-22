LIST: Gen Kainerugaba assigns fresh rankings to PLU members

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has expanded the Patriotic League of Uganda’s ranking system by assigning new “Patriotic Officer” numbers to additional members.

Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), has released another set of “Patriotic Officer” (PO) numbers, widening the ranking system within the organisation.

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The latest list was issued on March 21, 2026, just two days after the first batch of numbers was assigned to members of the PLU Central Committee.

In the new allocation, Hon. Frank Tumwebaze was given PO 013, followed by Hon. Kyeyune Kasolo as PO 014 and Hon. Ruth Acheng as PO 015. Hon. Joanne Okia received PO 016, while Hon. Atima Jackson was assigned PO 017. Hon. Ojara Mapinduzi took PO 018, with Hon. Nelson Nshangabasheija listed as PO 019. Mr. Frank Mwesigye completed the list with PO 020.