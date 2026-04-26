VIDEO: Why Spice Diana confiscated music equipment in Bukomansimbi

Spice Diana seized equipment from a Bukomansimbi venue after claiming promoters failed to pay her performance balance.

Spice Diana performed in Bukomansimbi but was reportedly not paid her balance.

She confiscated music equipment from the venue to recover her money.

She said she had employees to pay and could not leave without payment.

Cases of promoters refusing to pay artistes after performances remain common.

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Singer Spice Diana last night joined the list of musicians who have had to take drastic measures to get paid after dealing with dishonest music promoters.

Diana, who was performing in Bukomansimbi, confiscated music equipment owned by the establishment where she had gone to perform so she could get paid.

“I'm an easy person to deal with depending on how I'm treated. I'm going to take equipment worth what I demand. Today you'll kill me from here,” Diana said mid-performance.

Last night after performance in Bukomasimbi Artist Spice Diana had an incident following failure of the promoter to clear her payment. She consficated equipment as collateral till shes cleared.



On snapchat she wrote “Normal people are enjoying their beds, you drive 4 hrs on… pic.twitter.com/FDTsTKxzQE — Douglas Lwanga (@DouglasLwangaUg) April 26, 2026

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She accepted to sing, but she refused to leave without her money, noting that she had employees to pay.

“This is my only source of income, yet you collected money from people who attended the show,” she said.

After her performance, she was seen carrying equipment before leaving the stage.

Spice Diana

She later posted on Snapchat: “Normal people are enjoying their beds, you drive 4 hrs on pressure, otusewa otusewa, mukama nayamba notuka, with the poor roads of Uganda past midnight, nio ate no payment. I will die with someone as always. I don't joke with my money, the Ghetto in me comes out. Mpozzi nga saberako nankulabye.”

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Issues of promoters refusing to pay singers their balance have become common. In most cases, promoters pay the booking fee but refuse to clear the balance after the artiste finishes performing.

Some musicians usually refuse to perform until promoters clear the balance. However, in some situations, musicians perform before being paid because they do not want fans to think they intentionally refused to perform.