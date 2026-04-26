Generals Rwashande, Taban Amin get PLU numbers

PLU chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has expanded the party’s Patriotic Officer structure by assigning new PO numbers to more ministers, MPs, and senior members.

PLU General Secretary Daudi Kabanda announced more Patriotic Officer numbers assigned by chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga, State Minister for ICT and National Guidance, received PO 021 in the latest batch.

The new list takes the Patriotic Officer assignments from PO 021 to PO 040, including politicians, retired military officers, and other members.

Earlier assignments included ministers such as Frank Tumwebaze, Balaam Barugahara, Lillian Aber, and Haruna Kasolo.

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The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) General Secretary, Daudi Kabanda, has announced the assignment of more “Patriotic Officer” (PO) numbers to PLU members.

Kabanda, who is also the Member of Parliament for Kasambya County in Mubende District, said the numbers were assigned by PLU chairman Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Gen Kainerugaba is also the Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations.

Among those assigned is Godfrey Kabbyanga Baluku, the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance (National Guidance), who received PO 021.

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I am happy to announce that the Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), General @mkainerugaba, has assigned the following members numbers in PLU.



PO 021, Hon. Godfrey Kabbyanga.

PO 022, Hon. Lukia Nakadama Isanga

PO 023, Mr. Samuel Katugunda

PO 024, Hon. Ali Ndawula.… — Daudi Kabanda (@DaudiKabanda) April 26, 2026

Others on the new list include Hon. Lukia Nakadama Isanga (PO 022), Mr Samuel Katugunda (PO 023), Hon. Ali Ndawula (PO 024), Hon. Francis Adome (PO 025), Hon. Rtd Maj Joseph Kakooza (PO 026), Eng. Sam Kajojo (PO 027), Mr Sam Nabeta (PO 028), Hon. Linos Ngompek (PO 029), Ms Zipora Akol (PO 030), Mr Joe Omara (PO 031), Ms Prisca Yoriyori (PO 032), Hon. Jimmy Lwanga (PO 033), Hon. Muhammad Ssentayi (PO 034), Ms Sarah Kiyimba (PO 035), Gen Taban Amin (PO 036), Mr Polly Karamuzi Katwire (PO 037), Rtd Gen Emmanuel Rwashande (PO 038), Mr Peter Banura (deceased) (PO 039), and Mr Shafique Ssebunya (PO 040).

This list follows the one issued in March.

The first to be assigned was Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who holds PO 001, followed by Andrew Mwenda as PO 002. Other figures included Michael Nuwagira, also known as Toyota, as PO 003, Edwin Karugire as PO 004, Daudi Kabanda as PO 005, Hon. Balaam Barugahara, the Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, as PO 006, Michael Mawanda as PO 007, Hon. Lillian Aber, the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, as PO 008, the late Cedric Babu as PO 009, Frank Gashumba as PO 010, Henry Basaliza as PO 011, and Fadil Twala as PO 012.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

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Hon. Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, was given PO 013, followed by Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, the Minister of State for Microfinance, as PO 014, and Hon. Dr Ruth Aceng as PO 015. Hon. Joan Alobo Okia received PO 016, while Hon. Atima Jackson was assigned PO 017. Hon. Ojara Mapenduzi took PO 018, with Hon. Nelson Nshangabasheija listed as PO 019. Mr Frank Mwesigye completed the list with PO 020.

Agriculture Minister Frank Tumwebaze