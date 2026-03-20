Muhoozi’s PLU unveils ranking system amid Gashumba-Kabanda clash

The announcement comes amid a public fallout between Frank Gashumba and Daudi Kabanda, both listed among the top-ranking members.

The announcement comes amid a public fallout between Frank Gashumba and Daudi Kabanda, both listed among the top-ranking members.

PLU has assigned hierarchical ‘Patriotic Officer’ numbers to its top members, echoing NRM traditions, amid internal disputes between key figures.

The Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) has released a list assigning unique identification numbers to its top leaders, a move that comes at a time of growing public disagreements among some of its prominent figures.

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In a statement issued on March 20, 2026, PLU spokesperson Andrew Mwenda said the numbering system reflects both the historic role and seniority of members in the organisation.

“The chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued the following numbers to PLU members. These numbers reflect the historic role played by each member in the founding of the organisation and also their seniority,” Mwenda said.

Mwenda explained that the numbering currently applies to members of the Central Committee, the top governing body of the organisation, and that more numbers will be issued later for other members.

Under the system, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba holds PO 001, followed by Mwenda himself as PO 002. Other figures include Michael Nuwagira (Toyota) as PO 003, Edwin Karugire as PO 004, Daudi Kabanda as PO 005, Balaam Barugahare as PO 006, Michael Mawanda as PO 007, Lillian Aber as PO 008, the late Cedric Babu as PO 009, Frank Gashumba as PO 010, Henry Basaliza as PO 011 and Fadil Twala as PO 012.

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The announcement comes amid a public fallout between Frank Gashumba and Daudi Kabanda, both listed among the top-ranking members. The disagreements have played out in the media and on social platforms, raising questions about cohesion within the group.

Political observers note that the numbering system mirrors earlier practices within the National Resistance Army (NRA), now the National Resistance Movement (NRM), where historical members were assigned numbers based on their role in the liberation struggle led by President Yoweri Museveni. Those numbers became a symbol of seniority and influence within the ruling movement.

The adoption of a similar structure by PLU signals an attempt to formalise hierarchy and recognise founding members, even as internal tensions continue to surface.