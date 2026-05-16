Bobi Wine hopes to meet President Trump

Bobi Wine revealed that he has so far met with several United States senators and was still hoping to meet with President Donald Trump

Self exiled NUP President Bobi Wine has said he hopes to meet United States President Donald Trump as he continues his political engagements in the United States following his departure from Uganda earlier this year.

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Bobi Wine told Bloomberg in an interview that he has so far met with several United States senators and was still hoping to meet with President Donald Trump

He’s pushing the US government to cut or restrict its funding to Uganda which he says is being used to stifle democracy and human rights in the East African nation.

“For many decades, the United States has been funding the regime in Uganda to a tune of $1 billion annually,” he said.

“We are calling for the United States to either cut these funds or to put conditions of respect for democracy, human rights and the rule of law to these fundings, or else they will come off like partners in crime.”

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Hopes of meeting Trump

Asked whether he had spoken to President Trump or members of his administration, Bobi Wine said he had not yet met the US president but remained hopeful.

“No, I have not met the president yet; I hope to — but I have been meeting with various senators, many of them I don't think I should mention here. I hope to just announce the results hopely, if they come soon,” he said.

Bobi Wine has been in the United States since mid-March after fleeing Uganda.

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On March 18, 2026, he announced that he had started international engagements in Washington DC.

“Started my international engagements today with meetings on Capitol Hill, in Washington DC,” Kyagulanyi posted on X at the time.

Capitol Hill houses the United States Congress, including the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Bobi Wine announced that he had begun international engagements in Washington DC

Mixed reactions over US engagements

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Bobi Wine’s engagements in the United States have sparked divided opinions among supporters and critics.

Some Ugandans welcomed the meetings as an effort to rally international pressure on the Ugandan government, while others criticised the move and questioned the opposition leader’s growing ties with American politicians.

Kenyan political activist Miguna Miguna warned Bobi Wine against trusting the United States administration.

“(This is) the wrong place to start and pose for images. Washington DC is the headquarters of imperialism, genocide, war crimes and human rights violations,” Miguna said.