Kabanda to Kateshumbwa: You called PLU useless, now let’s see

Kabanda has publicly targeted Kateshumbwa after PLU shifted support away from Anita Among in the Speaker of Parliament race.

Kasambya County Member of Parliament and Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Daudi Kabanda, has posted a message that appears to place Dicksons Kateshumbwa, the Member of Parliament for Sheema Municipality and former URA commissioner, in a precarious situation.

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It appears Kateshumbwa was among those who did not rate PLU highly.

“Ok, let us see this Kateshumbwa who has been saying that PLU is useless,” Kabanda posted on X.

The development comes hours after Justine Nameere Nsubuga, the Masaka City Woman MP who recently attacked the NUP secretary general, was arrested.

Nameere is a pro-Anita Annet Among-for-speaker lawmaker.

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