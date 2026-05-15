Starlink gets license in Uganda

President Museveni has witnessed the signing of a Starlink operational agreement with UCC, clearing the company to begin internet services in Uganda.

President Museveni has today witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and operational license agreement between the Uganda Communications Commission and Starlink.

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The president in an X post said this marks "an important step towards the commencement of their operations in Uganda."

He said Uganda's "interest is security, revenue assurance, and proper accountability within the telecommunications sector so that we know who is operating and who the customers are."

I witnessed the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and operational licence agreement between the Uganda Communications Commission and Starlink, marking an important step towards the commencement of their operations in Uganda.



Our interest is security, revenue assurance,… pic.twitter.com/NlrhVUXt94 — Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) May 15, 2026

He added: "I am pleased that Starlink has agreed to comply with Uganda’s laws and regulatory requirements as it prepares to begin service delivery in the country. I wish them good luck."

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The development follows earlier remarks by Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Adonia Ayebare, who revealed in April that discussions were underway to bring Starlink internet services to Uganda.

Speaking during an interview on UBC TV, Ayebare said the satellite internet service would provide coverage across the country, including rural and hard-to-reach areas that remain underserved by conventional internet infrastructure.

“We’re about to get Starlink here… which is satellite internet that will cover the whole country, and that will contribute immensely to economic development, to education, to health,” Ayebare said.

Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare

He noted that schools with computers but without internet access, as well as health facilities in remote districts, stand to benefit from improved connectivity. Starlink, owned by SpaceX, operates through low-earth orbit satellites that deliver broadband internet services.

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The technology is viewed as a complement to fibre-optic and mobile internet networks, particularly in areas where traditional infrastructure remains limited. Uganda now joins countries such as Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria, which have already licensed or engaged Starlink as part of efforts to expand digital access.