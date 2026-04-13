CONFIRMED: Starlink is coming to Uganda

Ayebare said Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by SpaceX, will provide nationwide coverage, including remote areas in Uganda that currently lack connectivity.

Starlink satellite internet is set to enter Uganda, a move officials say will expand connectivity and support economic growth.

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Uganda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Adonia Ayebare said the United States and Uganda are strengthening commercial diplomacy and that the satellite internet service will soon be introduced across the country.

Ayebare said Starlink, a satellite internet service owned by SpaceX, will provide nationwide coverage, including remote areas that currently lack connectivity. He noted that the service will support education, health services and economic activity.

“We’re about to get Starlink here… which is satellite internet that will cover the whole country, and that will contribute immensely to economic development, to education, to health,” Ayebare said while speaking to UBC TV.

He explained that remote districts such as Isingiro, Karamoja and Kitagwenda would benefit from improved access. He said schools with computers but no internet would be connected, while health centres would be able to access online medical research.

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He added that improved connectivity would create economic opportunities, as more Ugandans use the internet for business and services.

The development comes as Uganda moves closer to licensing Starlink after President Yoweri Museveni directed regulators to fast-track the process, accordingt to reports.

Officials are drafting a licensing framework expected to allow the low-Earth orbit satellite provider to operate in Uganda, the reports say. A joint launch is expected to receive high-level political backing.

The talks followed meetings at State House Entebbe involving Starlink executives, Ayebare and officials from the Ministry of ICT and the Uganda Communications Commission. Government had earlier welcomed the company’s plan to provide low-cost internet to hard-to-reach areas and establish a presence in Uganda.

Negotiations previously centred on licensing fees and classification, with regulators initially proposing a national telecom operator licence similar to traditional telecom firms. Starlink argued it should operate under a different category because it provides data services only. The emerging framework may allow the company to operate under a revised satellite internet licence.

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Officials said Starlink also committed to creating jobs, paying taxes and supporting innovation ecosystems. The service is expected to target underserved areas, including schools, health centres and tourism sites. Uganda’s internet penetration remains relatively low, estimated at about 30 percent, with rural areas facing high costs and limited infrastructure.

Satellite broadband is seen as a complement to fibre and mobile networks, especially in hard-to-reach regions. The move would align Uganda with countries such as Kenya, Rwanda and Nigeria that have already licensed or engaged Starlink to expand digital connectivity.