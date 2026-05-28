NUP hands Kalangala woman MP flag to Irene Nampala, sister of late legislator Nakimuli

The announcement was made on Thursday by Harriet Chemutai, the chairperson of the party’s Election Management Committee, after weeks of internal competition among aspirants seeking to replace Nakimuli, whose death last month left the seat vacant.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has officially handed its flag for the Kalangala District Woman MP by-election to Irene Nampala, the sister of late legislator Hellen Nakimuli.

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The announcement was made on Thursday by Harriet Chemutai, the chairperson of the party’s Election Management Committee, after weeks of internal competition among aspirants seeking to replace Nakimuli, whose death last month left the seat vacant.

Chemutai said the party received applications from 14 women interested in carrying the NUP flag, although only 13 proceeded for vetting and the subsequent ground survey.

“We had 14 ladies applying to carry the NUP ticket. Out of these we had 13 coming through for vetting and these proceeded to the next level ground survey and eventually we came up with the best candidate,” Chemutai said.

The party’s vetting exercise contributed 40 per cent of the final score while the ground survey contributed 60 per cent.

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According to the results released by the committee, Nampala emerged with 68.2 per cent, far ahead of her closest challenger, Jesica Nassiwa Tushabe, who scored 48.7 per cent.

Mary Nakitende came third with 45.7 per cent.

“That makes Irene Nampala our flag bearer. We request everyone to rally behind her,” Chemutai added.

The contestants were scored as follows by the Committee:

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Brenda Nattembo: 16.5%

Betty Naluggwa 22.7%

Sharifah Babirye 26%

Babrah Nabasirye 27.4%

Roy Nakigozi 28%

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Namuddu Mary Goretti 28.8%

Beatrice Nanyomo 29.1%

Aisha Nattayi - 30.9%

Maria Nakitende 35.2%

Irene Nakanwagi 35.8%

Mary Nakitende 45.7%

Jesica Nassiwa Tushabe 48.7%

Irene Nampala 68.2%

A heated race

The Kalangala by-election has attracted attention since the death of Nakimuli, who passed away in April shortly after undergoing surgery in Kampala.

Her death triggered a competitive succession race, especially within NUP, where at least 11 women initially expressed interest in the party ticket.

Outside NUP, the ruling NRM has already backed former Kalangala Woman MP Aidah Nabayiga as its candidate for the by-election, while other parties continue consultations on possible contenders.