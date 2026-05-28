Breaking: Joel Ssenyonyi retains LOP seat, Paul Mwiru named chief whip 

The communication was made by the Party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongonya at the party offices in Kampala.

The opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) has Thursday renamed Hon Joel Ssenyonyi as its leader of Opposition in Parliament for the commencing 2026-31 parliamentary term.

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The communication was made by the Party Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya at the party offices in Kampala.

At the press conference, the SG also confirmed that John Baptist Nambweshe, who has been serving as the opposition Chief Whip has been named representative of the Parliamentary Commission, the top governing body of the parliament.

The new Chief Whip is now Hon Paul Mwiru, who will be deputised by Hon Harriet Nakwedde, the Kayunga District Woman MP.

The new leadership has been approved by the NUP National Executive Committe, and the list will be sent to Parliament later today for approval.

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Commenting on his appointment, Hon Ssenyonyi said he was "grateful for the trust and confidence that they have in us as leaders to execute this mandate."

He added that he anticipates the task ahead of him to be "a challenging one; but by God's grace we shall execute this mandate. with my colleagues"

Parliamentary Committee Leadership

In other changes, Hon Patrick Nsamba of Kassanda North will chair the Parliamentary Accounts Committee, deputised by Hon Sarah Lwaansula, the new Jinja City Woman MP.

Hon Muwada Nkunyingi is to chair COSASE, and will be deputised by the new Kira Municipality MP George Musisi.

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Hon Francis Zaake of Mityana is to head the Government Assurances Committee, and his deputy will be Hon Adeke Anna Ebaju.

Hon Betty Nambooze Bakireke will chair the Local Government Committee and will be deputised by Hon Abed Nasser Mudiobole from Iganga.

Other Appointees

Meanwhile, the NUP has named the following MPs as its representatives on different international Parliamentary Fora

Representative for Caribbean Parliamentary Assembly - Hon Namutawe Joan (Masaka district woman MP)

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Parliamentary Pension Scheme - Kawalya Abubaker

Interparliamentary Union - Brenda Nabukenya

Parliamentary Union of OIC members states - Hassan Kirumira