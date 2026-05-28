Baryomunsi will pay for abusing my mother - Gen Muhoozi 

Baryomunsi described Gen Muhoozi as a sufferer of 'Peter Pan syndrome', a medical condition that refers to an adult who does not want to grow up.

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has vowed to make newly appointed Minister of Health Dr Chris Baryomunsi to pay for the unpalatable comments he made about him and his alleged upbringing a few months back while exchanging banter on X.

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Baryomunsi described Gen Muhoozi as a sufferer of 'Peter Pan syndrome', a medical condition that refers to an adult who does not want to grow up.

The comments stirred social media excitement to which Gen Muhoozi threatened that Baryomunsi would never surface in the cabinet again.

However, in the newly released cabinet for the 2026-2031 term, president Yoweri Museveni, father to the CDF, retained Baryomunsi and appointed him as Minister of Health.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba

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"I think Mzee was given wrong information, in appointing Baryomunsi. He did not have all the facts," Gen Muhoozi stated on X before adding.

"Either that small boy Baryomunsi apologises to me or else I will destroy him."

"There are some people who think by being appointed ministers that they are safe. They can run but cannot hide."

"Somebody had the audacity of calling me Peter Pan a few months ago. Then he abused my mother by saying she raised me badly. They will be hell to pay."

Baryomunsi swapped ministerial appointments with Dr Ruth Aceng who was moved to Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

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