Advertisement

Baryomunsi will pay for abusing my mother - Gen Muhoozi 

Moses King Moses King
Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Chris Baryomunsi
Chris Baryomunsi
Baryomunsi described Gen Muhoozi as a sufferer of 'Peter Pan syndrome',  a medical condition that refers to an adult who does not want to grow up.
Advertisement

Chief of Defence Forces Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has vowed to make newly appointed Minister of Health Dr Chris Baryomunsi to pay for the unpalatable comments he made about him and his alleged upbringing a few months back while exchanging banter on X. 

Advertisement

Baryomunsi described Gen Muhoozi as a sufferer of 'Peter Pan syndrome',  a medical condition that refers to an adult who does not want to grow up. 

The comments stirred social media excitement to which Gen Muhoozi threatened that Baryomunsi would never surface in the cabinet again. 

However, in the newly released cabinet for the 2026-2031 term, president Yoweri Museveni, father to the CDF, retained Baryomunsi and appointed him as Minister of Health. 

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba
Advertisement

"I think Mzee was given wrong information, in appointing Baryomunsi. He did not have all the facts," Gen Muhoozi stated on X before adding. 

"Either that small boy Baryomunsi apologises to me or else I will destroy him."

"There are some people who think by being appointed ministers that they are safe. They can run but cannot hide."

"Somebody had the audacity of calling me Peter Pan a few months ago. Then he abused my mother by saying she raised me badly. They will be hell to pay."

Baryomunsi swapped ministerial appointments with Dr Ruth Aceng who was moved to Ministry of ICT and National Guidance. 

Advertisement

General Muhoozi's Patriotic League of Uganda members who were appointed ministers include Lillian Aber, Balaam Barugahara, Lakisa Mercy, Lawrence Muganga, among others.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Muhoozi's PLU plans protest outside Turkish Embassy; here's why
News
28.05.2026
Muhoozi's PLU plans protest outside Turkish Embassy; here's why
Chris Baryomunsi
News
28.05.2026
Baryomunsi will pay for abusing my mother - Gen Muhoozi 
Former Speaker Anita Among faces removal from NRM CEC
News
28.05.2026
Former Speaker Anita Among faces removal from NRM CEC
Ghetto Kids could miss out on World Cup performance over Ebola
Entertainment
28.05.2026
Ghetto Kids could miss out on World Cup performance over Ebola
Gen Muhoozi speaks out on Kabanda cabinet snub
News
27.05.2026
Gen Muhoozi speaks out on Kabanda cabinet snub
Gen Muhoozi to subject Andrew Mwenda to disciplinary process over senility comments
News
27.05.2026
Gen Muhoozi to subject Andrew Mwenda to disciplinary process over senility comments