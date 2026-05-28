1,600 women entrepreneurs empowered in CCBU, KiBO foundation partnership 

More than 1,600 women entrepreneurs across Kampala have received business and financial literacy training

More than 1,600 women entrepreneurs across Kampala have received business and financial literacy training

The initiative, dubbed Women Arise, was launched in February 2025 to support women running small businesses within Uganda’s informal sector.

More than 1,600 women entrepreneurs across Kampala have received business and financial literacy training under a programme spearheaded by Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) in partnership with the KiBO Foundation.

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The initiative, dubbed Women Arise, was launched in February 2025 to support women running small businesses within Uganda’s informal sector.

The latest phase targeted women in Makindye Division, bringing the total number of beneficiaries under the programme to 1,634 after completion of the third training cohort.

According to CCBU, the project seeks to improve income stability, strengthen businesses and build community resilience through financial empowerment.

“Our purpose is to refresh Africa and create shared value,” said Kirunda Magoola, the Public Affairs, Communication and Sustainability Director at CCBU.

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“Our business is centred on a local approach - we hire locally, produce locally, distribute locally and where possible, source locally,” he added.

Magoola said the company aims to support communities while promoting inclusive economic growth.

The training focused on financial literacy, equipping participants with skills in budgeting, saving, reinvestment and responsible financial management.

Organisers said the programme also encouraged networking and collaboration among women entrepreneurs from areas including Makindye, Kansanga and Kabalagala.

Participants were encouraged to share business ideas, build support networks and explore opportunities for accessing capital and government programmes.

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Najjuma Florence, a kiosk owner in Kansanga, said the training improved her ability to manage finances and plan for growth.

“I now understand how to budget, save, and plan for my business,” she said.

“My income has grown, and I feel more secure about the future of my family.”

Another participant, Namuyomba Hellen Sandra, who runs Vintage Cleanings and Home Acre Services, said the programme strengthened collaboration among women entrepreneurs.

“The training helped me build strong relationships with other women. We share ideas, support each other, and grow together. That has made my business stronger,” she said.

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CCBU said the Women Arise initiative forms part of its broader economic inclusion strategy.

The company said it empowered 1,634 women, 1,716 youth and 100 persons with disabilities in 2025 alone through different community support programmes.

Organisers believe empowering women-led businesses can help strengthen local economies and improve household livelihoods.

Four-point summary

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda and KiBO Foundation have trained 1,634 women entrepreneurs.

The Women Arise programme focuses on financial literacy and business growth.

Women from Makindye, Kansanga and Kabalagala benefited from the training.

CCBU says the initiative forms part of its wider economic inclusion efforts.

One-sentence summary

Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda and KiBO Foundation have equipped more than 1,600 women entrepreneurs with financial and business skills to strengthen livelihoods and local economies.

Other headline suggestions

Over 1,600 women benefit from Coca-Cola business training programme

Women entrepreneurs gain financial literacy skills under CCBU initiative