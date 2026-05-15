Gen Kainerugaba says deputy speaker will be female as Tayebwa’s fate hangs

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s call for a female Deputy Speaker candidate has cast doubt on Thomas Tayebwa’s return to the position.

The Chief of Defence Forces and Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Operations, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has said a female candidate for Deputy Speaker will be recommended to President Yoweri Museveni.

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“We shall propose to Mzee a suitable female candidate for Deputy Speaker. That is the tradition. ‘Women hold up half of the sky’ as Mao Zedong said. Musibegye,” Gen Kainerugaba posted on X.

The statement has raised fresh questions about the political future of Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa, whose chances of returning to the position now appear uncertain.

“Master may you protect brother T,” Balaam Barugahara, a leader in the Patriotic League of Uganda and outgoing Minister of Youth and Children Affairs, responded to the General’s post.

Gen Kainerugaba had earlier defended Tayebwa and described him as a trusted ally.

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“Hon. Tayebwa is a very good man. He is my younger brother. He has no problems. He is protected!” he posted on X.

The latest remarks have fuelled speculation that Tayebwa could instead be appointed to another government office.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth has already been endorsed for the Speaker position.

The chances of Speaker Anita Annet Among returning to the office also appear slim amid growing political uncertainty ahead of the vote.