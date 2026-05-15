Actress Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke has died

Elizabeth Bwamimpeke earned praise for her roles in popular Ugandan television drama series including Prestige, Second Chance and Beneath The Lies.

Actress Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke, known for her roles in Prestige, Second Chance and Beneath The Lies, has died.

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Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke, the actress known for playing Jasmine in the TV series Prestige, has died.

“It’s with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Salome ‘Sally’ Bwamimpeke. A great actress, mother, and friend with a beautiful smile,” actor and film-maker John Ssegawa posted on X.

“I watched you join this industry as a young girl. @BeyondBorderzEnt and all your fans will miss you deeply.

Sleep well, Sally.”

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Bwamimpeke earned praise for her roles in popular Ugandan television drama series including Prestige, Second Chance and Beneath The Lies.