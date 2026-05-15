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Actress Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke has died

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 10:02 - 15 May 2026
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Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke
Elizabeth Bwamimpeke earned praise for her roles in popular Ugandan television drama series including Prestige, Second Chance and Beneath The Lies.
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Actress Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke, known for her roles in Prestige, Second Chance and Beneath The Lies, has died.

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Sally Elizabeth Bwamimpeke, the actress known for playing Jasmine in the TV series Prestige, has died.

“It’s with deep sorrow we announce the passing of Salome ‘Sally’ Bwamimpeke. A great actress, mother, and friend with a beautiful smile,” actor and film-maker John Ssegawa posted on X.

“I watched you join this industry as a young girl. @BeyondBorderzEnt and all your fans will miss you deeply.

Sleep well, Sally.”

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Bwamimpeke earned praise for her roles in popular Ugandan television drama series including Prestige, Second Chance and Beneath The Lies.

Her performances left a mark on Uganda’s film and television industry and won her admiration from audiences and fellow creatives.

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