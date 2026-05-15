Kyambogo student found dead in hostel room

Kyambogo University is mourning the death of Kamugisha Brighton, a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Textiles and Apparel Design.

Kyambogo University is mourning third-year student Kamugisha Brighton, who was found dead in his hostel room after suffering from Hypertrophic Heart Disease.

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Kyambogo University is mourning the death of Kamugisha Brighton, a third-year student pursuing a Bachelor of Textiles and Apparel Design.

Brighton, who was attached to Kulubya Hall, was in his second semester at the university.

In a death announcement dated May 14, 2026 and addressed to Vice Chancellor Eli Katunguka, Dean of Students Bridget Mugume confirmed that the student was found dead in his hostel room.

Police responded to the scene and transported the body to the City Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

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The examination established the cause of death as Hypertrophic Heart Disease, a condition that affects the heart muscle and can remain undetected, especially among young people.

Brighton, whose registration number was 23/U/TAD/06361/PD, will be buried on Saturday in Itojo-Rwenyonyozi village in Ntungamo district, his ancestral home.

The university vehicle transporting the body left at 6:00 pm.

A group of 48 students from his faculty and friends is expected to attend the burial in line with the university’s Student Burial Policy. The university also extended support to the family under the same arrangement.