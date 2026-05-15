Just in: IGG confirms commencement of inquiry into Speaker Among’s wealth

Inspector General of Government Justice Aisha Batala Naluzze told reporters at the Uganda Media Center on Friday that the office had already started handling the matter in line with laid down procedures.

The Inspectorate of Government (IGG) has confirmed receiving and processing a petition seeking investigations into the wealth declaration of Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among.

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The petition filed earlier this week follows growing controversy surrounding Mrs Among;s lavish lifestyle and recent acquisition of a Rolls Royce vehicle.

Inspector General of Government Justice Aisha Batala Naluzze told reporters at the Uganda Media Center on Friday that the office had already started handling the matter in line with laid down procedures.

“I just want to confirm that we received the complaint and when we receive a complaint, we have procedures to follow. What I can tell you is that we got the complaint and we are processing it. We are going to follow it with the investigation once we have gone through everything,” Justice Batala said.

The petition, dated May 13, 2026 and stamped received by the IGG Central Registry on the same day, accuses Among of failing to declare or under-declaring her wealth contrary to the Leadership Code Act.

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The complaint was filed by Andrew Karamagi, Mercy Munduru, Kato Tumusiime, Gift Grace Achilla, Praise Aloikin and Godwin Toko.

Among’s public image took a hit when it emerged that she had acquired a new Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2025 model

In the petition addressed to Justice Batala, the complainants cited Section 21 of the Leadership Code Act and requested the IGG to furnish them with Among’s declaration of income, assets and liabilities.

The petitioners argued that Section 4 of the Leadership Code Act requires leaders to declare their income, assets and liabilities every two years during the month of March.

They further noted that failure to comply attracts penalties including dismissal from office, demotion and forfeiture of undeclared assets.

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“We accordingly lodge this complaint regarding failure to declare and/or under declaration of wealth by the aforementioned Anita Annette Among,” part of the petition reads.

Speaker Anita Among at the swearing in of the 12th Parliament MPs

The development adds fresh pressure on the Speaker whose political future has recently come under intense scrutiny following reports that she acquired a Rolls Royce Cullinan reportedly worth about Shs3.4 billion.

The controversy has since spilled into the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Earlier this week, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) officially withdrew its endorsement of Among and Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa in the forthcoming speakership contest.

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This morning, the pressure group fronted Jacob Oboth-Oboth as the alternative candidate for Speaker