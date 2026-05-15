Advertisement

Smirnoff Doubles Down on DJ Culture with Scratch Battle at Supremacy Lounge

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 14:00 - 15 May 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
The 2026 DJ Scratch Battle, set to climax on Sunday, 31st May 2026, at Supremacy Lounge.
By partnering with the DJ Association of Uganda, Smirnoff is giving turntable artists a chance to elevate onto the big stage in a continued celebration of the "We Do We" spirit.
Advertisement

Smirnoff Uganda has officially announced its title sponsorship of the 2026 DJ Scratch Battle, set to climax on Sunday, 31st May 2026, at Supremacy Lounge. This partnership marks a major step in Smirnoff’s mission to celebrate the DJs who serve as the heartbeat of Uganda’s vibrant nightlife.

Advertisement

Building on the energy of the Smirnoff Fiestas, this competition is a dedicated platform designed to showcase underground talent. By partnering with the DJ Association of Uganda, Smirnoff is giving turntable artists a chance to elevate onto the big stage in a continued celebration of the "We Do We" spirit.

"At Smirnoff, we believe that a great night out is only as good as the person behind the decks. Through our Fiestas, we’ve seen how DJs lead the culture, and now we want to support the technical skill that sets them apart," said Raymond Karama, Smirnoff Brand Manager.

The 2026 DJ Scratch Battle, set to climax on Sunday, 31st May 2026, at Supremacy Lounge.

"This battle is a celebration of those who aren't afraid to be bold and do things their own way."

Advertisement

Representing the DJ Association of Uganda, Moustey DJ added, "Scratching is a craft that takes years to perfect. This battle is about elevating the standards of DJing in Uganda. Having Smirnoff onboard ensures that our local talent gets the professional spotlight and the reward they deserve."

The press launch at Supremacy Lounge featured a preview of the scratch battle, giving guests a taste of the precision and showmanship expected at the finale. On May 31st, the stakes will be even higher, with elimination rounds and crowd-judged battles determining who walks away with the UGX 5,000,000 grand prize and the title of Uganda’s top scratch DJ.

Registration remains open for all aspiring scratch masters till May 20th.

Follow Smirnoff Uganda on social media for details on how to enter. Take a look at some highlights from Supremacy Lounge:

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Coca-Cola launches new 1L PET bottle
News
15.05.2026
Coca-Cola launches new 1L PET bottle
PLU’s Andrew Mwenda on why Anita Among cannot be defeated in open speaker race
News
15.05.2026
PLU’s Andrew Mwenda on why Anita Among cannot be defeated in open speaker race
Smirnoff Doubles Down on DJ Culture with Scratch Battle at Supremacy Lounge
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Smirnoff Doubles Down on DJ Culture with Scratch Battle at Supremacy Lounge
Top artists back Feffe Bussi “HipHop Ku Ntiko” concert
Entertainment
15.05.2026
Top artists back Feffe Bussi “HipHop Ku Ntiko” concert
Gen Kainerugaba says deputy speaker will be female as Tayebwa’s fate hangs
News
15.05.2026
Gen Kainerugaba says deputy speaker will be female as Tayebwa’s fate hangs
Just in: IGG confirms commencement of inquiry into Speaker Among’s wealth
News
15.05.2026
Just in: IGG confirms commencement of inquiry into Speaker Among’s wealth