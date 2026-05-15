Top artists back Feffe Bussi “HipHop Ku Ntiko” concert

Among those present were Spice Diana, Navio, The Mith, and Coco Finger, alongside other creatives who gathered to celebrate Feffe Bussi’s influence on Uganda’s hip hop culture.

Kampala’s entertainment scene came together on May 15, 2026, in strong support of rapper Feffe Bussi ahead of his upcoming concert, HipHop Ku Ntiko, set for May 16, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

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The official press conference, drew a large turnout of artists, media figures, sponsors, and industry stakeholders. Among those present were Spice Diana, Navio, The Mith, and Coco Finger, alongside other creatives who gathered to celebrate Feffe Bussi’s influence on Uganda’s hip hop culture.

The event was organised by Talent Africa Group, which used the platform to formally announce plans for what is expected to be one of the country’s biggest hip hop concerts of the year.

Feffe Bussi' press conference, drew a large turnout of artists

Aly Allibhai, CEO of Talent Africa Group, praised Feffe Bussi for his consistency and contribution to the growth of Ugandan hip hop. He stressed the need to invest in local talent and live music experiences.

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“Feffe Bussi has built a strong movement around his music and culture. As Talent Africa Group, we are proud to partner on a concert that celebrates Ugandan hip hop and gives fans a world-class live experience,” Allibhai said.

Feffe Bussi' press conference, drew a large turnout of artists

The concert’s main sponsor, Bond 7, also reaffirmed its support for Uganda’s entertainment and youth culture. Brand manager Roy said the partnership reflects the brand’s focus on music, lifestyle, and memorable consumer experiences.

“HipHop Ku Ntiko represents the energy, creativity, and culture that today’s audience connects with. We are excited to be part of this journey with Fefe Bussi and all the fans who will attend the concert,” Roy said.

Feffe Bussi' press conference, drew a large turnout of artists

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Other partners supporting the event include MTN MoMo, Pepsi, Movit, FBM, Capital FM, NBS TV, Sanyuka TV, UGA Tunes, SafeBoda, Black, Flame Condoms, KondeViller, Angry Money, and Bond 7.

Speakers at the event highlighted the growth of Ugandan hip hop and encouraged fans to turn up for the concert, which promises high-energy performances and surprise appearances.

HipHop Ku Ntiko – Fefe Bussi Live in Concert will take place on May 16, 2026, at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

Ticket prices are set at UGX 20,000 for ordinary, UGX 50,000 for VIP, and UGX 3,000,000 for a table of eight. Tickets are available via MTN MoMo or by dialing 16520#.