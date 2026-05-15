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Coca-Cola launches new 1L PET bottle

Pulse Uganda
Pulse Uganda 16:55 - 15 May 2026
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Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has launched a new 1-litre Coca-Cola PET bottle
CCBU said the 1L PET bottle combines affordability, convenience and quantity, allowing consumers to enjoy meals and social moments together without buying several smaller bottles.
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Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) has launched a new 1-litre Coca-Cola PET bottle as the company expands its range of affordable shareable drinks for consumers.

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The new bottle will retail at Shs2,500 and targets families, friends and consumers looking for a convenient drink option for shared moments.

CCBU said the 1L PET bottle combines affordability, convenience and quantity, allowing consumers to enjoy meals and social moments together without buying several smaller bottles.

Speaking during the launch, CCBU Managing Director Emmy Hashakimana said the company developed the product in response to changing consumer needs and demand for affordable drink options.

“Innovation for us is about offering a range of drink choices for all lifestyles and occasions. The Coca-Cola 1L PET is an innovation built around a clear consumer need, where people want enough to share at a price that feels right,” Hashakimana said.

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The bottle comes in a resealable PET package, allowing consumers to open, share and save the drink for later use.

CCBU Commercial Excellence Director Mary Nassali said the company focused on delivering value while maintaining convenience for consumers.

“The 1L PET sits right at the intersection of affordability and value - easy to carry, enough to share, and priced for everyday purchase. That balance is what makes it meaningful,” Nassali said.

The launch forms part of Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda’s broader strategy to introduce products that match evolving consumer lifestyles and spending patterns.

CCBU is part of the Coca-Cola Beverages Africa group, one of the continent’s largest bottling companies.

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