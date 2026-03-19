‘Americans are not your friends’ - Kenyan activist Miguna Miguna warns Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine announced that he had begun international engagements in Washington DC

Bobi Wine announced that he had begun international engagements in Washington DC

Miguna’s warning followed Kyagulanyi’s post on March 18, 2026, in which he announced that he had begun international engagements in Washington DC, including meetings on Capitol Hill.

Kenyan political activist Miguna Miguna has criticised Ugandan opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine), over his recent visit to the United States, warning against seeking support from Western powers.

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Miguna’s warning followed Kyagulanyi’s post on March 18, 2026, in which he announced that he had begun international engagements in Washington DC, including meetings on Capitol Hill.

Capitol Hill is the seat of the United States Congress, where the Senate and House of Representatives sit and shape American laws and foreign policy.

Reacting to the development, Miguna condemned the move, describing Washington DC as “the headquarters of imperialism, genocide, war crimes and human rights violations.”

“(This is) the wrong place to start and pose for images. Washington DC is the headquarters of imperialism, genocide, war crimes and human rights violations,” warned Miguna.

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“No legitimate Pan-African or Freedom Fighter takes pride in that citadel of slavery and savagery”

Miguna Miguna

His comments triggered debate online, with several users expressing concern over the strategy of seeking foreign backing in Uganda’s political struggle.

“In this day and age, many African leaders are thinking more about liberating our continent from external influence,” wrote Sarah Karungi.

“The same people you are hobnobbing with fund Mr. 1986 and won’t stop as long as he does their bidding. You are going to be used in their negotiations like a pawn!”

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Another commentator, Artwell Chivandire, questioned whether turning to foreign powers was the right approach, arguing that Uganda’s political change should be driven internally rather than through what he called “known imperialists”.

Kyagulanyi has said his trip aims to push for international action against the Ugandan government, including lobbying for targeted sanctions against officials he accuses of human rights abuses.

Before leaving Uganda, he said he had been in hiding for weeks as security forces searched for him. He thanked supporters who sheltered him and praised some security officers who he claimed refused to carry out orders to arrest him.

The National Unity Platform leader also maintains that he won the 2026 presidential election but alleges that the results were rigged by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

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