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Kabanda drops bombshell as Kateshumbwa breaks silence

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 03:08 - 16 May 2026
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Kabanda and Kateshumbwa
Kabanda and Kateshumbwa publicly clashed after the PLU secretary general accused the Sheema Municipality MP of undermining the organisation.
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Dicksons Kateshumbwa, the Member of Parliament for Sheema Municipality and former URA commissioner, has responded to Kasambya County Member of Parliament and Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) Secretary General Daudi Kabanda over accusations of undermining PLU, but Kabanda dismissed the response.

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“My colleague Hon. Daudi, please don’t drag me into confrontations by maliciously and falsely mudslinging my name. There is no need for creating enemies where there are none,” Kateshumbwa responded.

Kabanda replied: “I am not your colleague.”

Kabanda had earlier posted a message that appeared to place Kateshumbwa in a precarious situation.

According to Kabanda, Kateshumbwa appeared to be among those who did not rate PLU highly.

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“Ok, let us see this Kateshumbwa who has been saying that PLU is useless,” Kabanda posted on X.

The development came hours after Justine Nameere Nsubuga, the Masaka City Woman MP who recently attacked the NUP Secretary General, was arrested.

Nameere is a pro-Anita Annet Among-for-Speaker lawmaker.

PLU recently withdrew its endorsement of Among, and its chairman, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, on May 15, 2026 announced Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth as the group’s endorsed candidate for Speaker of Parliament.

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