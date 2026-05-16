Security agents raid Among’s home

Security agencies raided Anita Among’s residence as political pressure mounted over the Speakership race and corruption allegations.

A joint security team led by the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), with support from the UPDF and other security agencies, has raided the residence of former Speaker Anita Among following a corruption probe into alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering.

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The development comes amid growing political tension surrounding the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament.

Earlier, reports emerged that soldiers from the Special Forces Command (SFC) had surrounded Among’s residence and were monitoring movements at the home.

NTV journalist Sudhir Byaruhanga claimed that everyone entering or leaving the residence was being registered.

“According to some sources, at around 3 a.m., the SFC surrounded AAA’s home, and everyone who enters or leaves is being registered. She is accused of secretly mobilising, yet she was asked to drop out of the Speakership race,” Byaruhanga posted on X.

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The Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Daudi Kabanda, later reacted to the reports and warned Among over what he described as continued attacks on PLU.

“They will leave after Hon. Oboth Oboth has become the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the 12th Parliament. She has been calling PLU ‘pilawo’, let her say it again,” Kabanda posted on X.

PLU recently endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth as its preferred candidate for Speaker.

Oboth-Oboth, who also represents West Budama Central in Parliament, is today hosting a thanksgiving ceremony expected to attract several MPs.