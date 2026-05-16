Kabanda warns Among as SFC monitors her house

Daudi Kabanda warned Speaker Anita Among after reports emerged that SFC soldiers were monitoring her home amid the Speakership race.

The Secretary General of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), Daudi Kabanda, has sent a stern warning to Speaker of Parliament Anita Among, accusing her of undermining PLU.

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“They will leave after Hon. Oboth Oboth has become the Rt. Hon. Speaker of the 12th Parliament. She has been calling PLU ‘pilawo’, let her say it again,” Kabanda posted on X in response to a post by NTV journalist Sudhir Byaruhanga, who reported that Among’s house was under the supervision of SFC soldiers.

According to the post, Among has continued to mobilise Members of Parliament to vote for her as Speaker despite reportedly being told to stand down.

“According to some sources, at around 3 a.m., the SFC surrounded AAA’s home, and everyone who enters or leaves is being registered. She is accused of secretly mobilising, yet she was asked to drop out of the Speakership race,” Byaruhanga posted.

PLU endorsed Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth as its candidate for Speaker.

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