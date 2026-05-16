Ray G set to shut down Gulu at the Tusker Lite Neon Raves

Western Uganda music star Ray G, famously known as the “King of the West,” is set to headline the Neon Raves finale on May 17 at Password Lounge

Western Uganda music star Ray G, famously known as the “King of the West,” is set to headline the Neon Raves finale on May 17 at Password Lounge, adding star power to what is already shaping up to be one of Northern Uganda’s biggest entertainment nights this season.

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Fresh off back-to-back successful concerts in Mbarara and Kampala, Ray G arrives in Gulu carrying the momentum of an artist at the peak of his live performance powers. In November 2025, he pulled a record-breaking crowd of over 20,000 fans at Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara, with fans singing along to some of his biggest songs including Omusheshe, Eizooba and Yoya, a concert many described as proof of his dominance in Western Uganda’s music scene.

Born Reagan Muhairwe, Ray G has built his reputation on blending Afro-pop with Runyankole heritage music, creating a sound that has made him one of the most recognisable voices outside Kampala. His breakthrough came with songs like Amarari, before hits such as Omusheshe, Weeshe, Yoya, Rukundo featuring Serena Bata, and Yele with Geosteady cemented his place in Uganda’s music conversation. His recent release Jubilate has also been gaining strong attention, collecting over 35,000 YouTube views within its first 24 hours.

His achievements stretch beyond hit songs. Ray G won Best Western Act and also earned recognition for Omusheshe at the HiPipo Music Awards, alongside being recognised as an outstanding Western Region artist at the Janzi Awards. He also made history with his landmark Kampala concert at Imperial Royale Hotel and continues to rank among Uganda’s strongest live performers.

For Gulu, his performance adds a new layer to the Neon Raves experience.

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The event, which has already made stops in Hoima, Masaka, Mbarara and Arua, is built around discovering Uganda’s best dance crews while blending nightlife, music and youth culture into one high-energy experience. This Gulu edition will feature top dance crews from across Northern Uganda, including Visually Impaired Gang, Kingdom Dancers, Titan Dance Family and Pearl 211 Dance Crew, all battling for a place in the national finale.

But with Ray G on the lineup, the finale now carries the kind of headline moment that can shift an event into something bigger.

His music, deeply rooted in love, identity and everyday life, connects naturally with audiences across regions. And while he is proudly Western Uganda’s biggest export, his appeal has grown far beyond Mbarara.

Speaking about the upcoming show, Sandra Againe, the Tusker Lite Brand Manager said, “Bringing Ray G to Gulu is about giving fans an experience that matches the scale of Neon Raves. He is an artist who understands crowd energy and performance, and we know his presence will elevate the entire night. Gulu is ready for something unforgettable.”

For many fans, May 17 will not just be about dance battles under neon lights, it will be about seeing one of Uganda’s biggest regional stars bring the West to the North.

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And if recent concerts are anything to go by, Ray G is not coming to perform.