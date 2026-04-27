Kampala High School students apologise for lewd ‘boyfriend challenge’ video

Female students from Kampala High School have apologised after a viral social media video

Female students from Kampala High School have apologised after a viral social media video

The learners, dressed in full school uniform, recorded themselves answering the prompt, “Once your boyfriend said…”

Kampala High School students faced backlash after sharing a viral “boyfriend challenge” video in school uniform.

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The learners made explicit comments while taking part in the social media trend.

The students later issued a public apology, saying they did not intend to hurt their parents.

A group of female students from Kampala High School have apologised after a viral social media video of them taking part in the “boyfriend challenge” sparked public outrage and criticism.

The learners, dressed in full school uniform, recorded themselves answering the prompt, “Once your boyfriend said…”

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These took turns to share explicit and suggestive comments they claimed to have received from their boyfriends.

The video quickly spread across social media platforms, drawing strong reactions from Ugandans who said it portrayed the school in a negative light and reflected poorly on discipline among learners.

Many users called for intervention from school authorities and the Ministry of Education, while others blamed poor parenting and changing social values among young people.

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Singer Irene Ntale was among those who reacted strongly to the clip.

“That video demoralised me. May God have mercy on us,” she commented.

Another social media user wrote, “We never knew how well our parents raised us until we met other people.”

Learners apologise

Following the criticism, another video emerged on Wednesday showing the same students apologising to their parents and the public.

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“We are really sorry… it was not our intention to hurt your hearts,” the students said.

“Our dear parents, we are sorry for posting the boyfriend edition video. We did it out of the school bounds because we are on holiday,” they added.