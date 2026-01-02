Mike Kayihura ushers Kampala into 2026 in Don Julio style at Baoli

Kampala rang in 2026 in style as Baoli Rooftop hosted a packed, luxury New Year’s Eve celebration powered by Don Julio, climaxing with an electrifying early-morning performance by Rwandan star Mike Kayihura that turned anticipation into a city-wide sing-along moment.

As the final hours of the year ticked away, Kampala slipped into its traditional end-of-year fever. The city’s nightlife districts were fully alive, roads busier than usual, venues stretched to capacity, and revelers determined to usher in the new year in style.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From rooftops to lounges, Kampala felt like one large countdown clock, with Baoli Rooftop emerging as one of the city’s most electric New Year’s Eve destinations.

At the center of the night’s anticipation was Mike Kayihura, a Rwandan music star whose relationship with Kampala has been steadily built through memorable performances and an ever-growing fan base.

Over the years, Kayihura has become a familiar name on Ugandan stages, consistently drawing premium crowds and that resonate with his smooth, emotive sound. His collaborations with Ugandan artists such as Azawi and Elijah Kitaka, coupled with frequent appearances at major premium events have cemented his place within the local music ecosystem, making his New Year’s Eve set at Baoli a highly anticipated one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Organized in partnership with Baoli Restaurant, the Don Julio powered event delivered a refined, yet celebratory experience. From the moment guests walked in, the tone was clear- elegance, exclusivity, and celebration.

Guests indulged in different variants of Don Julio tequila- from the Blanco, to Reposado, Añejo, and the iconic 1942.

Behind the counter, mixologists were extremely busy curating delicious cocktails to suit their clients’ different pallets.

“We’re happy to end the year amidst fun loving people that truly appreciate how tequila elevates special moments. This intimate new year party has afforded us another opportunity to closely interact with our consumers in a befitting space to usher in a new year. A very happy new year to all Don Julio lovers, looking forward to more moments together in 2026,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager for Tequila and Rum, East Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As midnight struck, the Baoli Rooftop erupted. Fireworks cut through the Kampala skies, phones were raised, embraces exchanged, and 2026 was welcomed with unfiltered joy.

And when Mike Kayihura finally took to the stage, in the early hours of the morning, the mood shifted from anticipation to release.

The crowd, already warmed up and fully engaged, responded instantly as they moved closer to the stage, with phones in hand, and captured the moment, as they sang and danced along.

Kayihura performed fans’ favorites including Tuza, Elevated, Zuba, I Will Be There, and Boneza.

It was a performance that felt both intimate and expansive- a reminder of why the Rwandan singer continues to enjoy such strong support in Kampala.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His ability to effortlessly connect emotionally with the audience, paired with his polished stage presence, turned the rooftop into a sing-along moment suspended in time.

Keeping the momentum alive throughout the night was a well-curated DJ lineup that featured names like- DJs Anselm, Tune J, Kash Pro, and Vanns, with Josh MC expertly guiding the crowd through each transition.

The DJs delivered a seamless soundtrack that balanced rhythm and restraint, allowing the night to build naturally towards its defining moments.