Kampala wraps up March with vibes at the Silo Daycation

The March edition drew crowds looking to close the month in style and ease into April.

Kampala’s nightlife is shifting. Day parties are now on the rise, driven by brunches and themed picnics that continue to grow across the city.

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Among them, Silo 15’s monthly Daycation has stood out as a consistent Sunday attraction. The event blends music, food and cocktails into a full daytime experience.

The March edition drew crowds looking to close the month in style and ease into April. Guests started arriving from midday, coming in groups or alone, ready to relax before the new week begins.

The brunch attracted a mix of stylish revellers and big spenders. Many came to unwind, enjoy the atmosphere and take a break from the usual nightlife routine.

At Silo 15, the menu remained central to the experience. The organisers paid close attention to how food and drinks paired, ensuring both complemented each other well.

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Bartenders kept the cocktails light and sweet at the start. As the day progressed, the drinks became stronger. This shift matched the growing energy of the crowd.

Many guests leaned towards the Margarita. Its balance of sweet, sour and salty flavours made it a favourite. Others simply enjoyed its presentation.

Many came to unwind, enjoy the atmosphere and take a break from the usual nightlife routine.

The Daycation also kept its focus on creating a learning experience. Guests were encouraged to enjoy themselves while understanding more about their drinks.

“Silo Daycation represents the kind of intentional, elevated social experience today’s consumer is seeking. Where great music, food, and company come together seamlessly. As Don Julio, we are proud to partner with platforms like this that allow us to showcase the versatility of tequila, while creating meaningful, memorable moments for fun-loving people. Such experiences are all about celebrating life’s finer moments, anytime of the day,” said Judie Nandekya, Senior Brand Manager, Tequila and Rum East Africa.

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