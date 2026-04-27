Ntinda revellers embrace real moments at lively Friday hangout

Old Tymerz Ntinda hosted a lively evening of cocktails, music, and meaningful conversations as Gilbey’s launched its new Hangouts experience.

Old Tymerz Ntinda hosted the debut of Gilbey’s Hangouts on Friday, April 24.

Guests enjoyed cocktails, music, and open conversations in a relaxed setting.

Discussions focused on relationships, money, careers, and everyday life challenges.

Organisers said the campaign aims to promote real, face-to-face connections.

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Gilbey’s brought Old Tymerz Ntinda to life last Friday, April 24, with the debut of Gilbey’s Hangouts, a unique in-bar experience blending fun, flavour, and conversation as part of the “Made for Real Moments” campaign.

In a world increasingly dominated by filtered social media moments and hurried interactions, taking time to simply be present with others is becoming rare, yet more meaningful than ever. This campaign comes at the right time to remind people of the value of real, unfiltered connection.

Organisers said the campaign aims to promote real, face-to-face connections

At Old Tymerz, revellers were welcomed with crafted Gilbey’s cocktails available in two flavour profiles: a sweet orange-infused blend and a refreshing lime-based option.

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The drinks set the tone for the evening, sparking conversation as groups settled into relaxed, unhurried interactions across the venue.

Hosted by media personality Ronnie McVex, the evening featured engaging audience interactions that encouraged guests to freely express themselves and connect with one another.

Rather than formal speeches and staged conversations, the event focused on creating a comfortable environment where people could openly discuss real-life experiences, investment, relationships, ambitions, and everyday challenges.

As the night progressed, conversations became deeper and more engaging, touching on topics many young adults and working professionals relate to today.

This campaign comes at the right time to remind people of the value of real, unfiltered connection.

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Discussions ranged from friendships and career growth to the role money plays in modern relationships.

One guest shared her perspective during one of the conversations, noting that while financial stability matters in relationships, understanding and partnership remain equally important.

The atmosphere was amplified by classic old-school music from the in-house DJs, whose playlist featured timeless 80s, 90s, and early 2000s-inspired hits that resonated strongly with the largely millennial crowd in attendance.

Speaking after the rollout of the initiative, Gilbey’s Brand Manager Raymond Karama said the Made for Real Moments campaign is designed to encourage authentic, in-person connections in everyday social spaces.

“Gilbey’s Hangouts is about creating a setting where people can step away from the noise of routine life, meet without pressure or pretense, and enjoy genuine interactions that grow naturally over drinks and music. It is about making it easier for people to be present with each other and turn ordinary outings into real-life experiences,” he said.

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