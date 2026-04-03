Gen Muhoozi vanishes off social media after Kenyan activist pushes for his account ban

It was not yet clear if the CDF deactivated the account himself or if it was suspended by X after a targeted reporting campaign.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s X (Formerly Twitter) account disappeared on Friday, following a controversial post that stirred mixed reactions.

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The account, which has over 1.2million followers, was inaccessible around lunch time.

This happened hours after the Chief of Defense Forces made a post attacking and threatening to “beat up” Ms Winnie Byanyima, wife of opposition Col Dr Kizza Besigye

In reaction, Canada-based Kenyan political activist Miguna Muguna called for the removal of Gen Muhoozi from social media.

“Let’s permanently remove this human **** from social media and maintain some hygiene here,” Miguna posted on Thursday

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On Friday afternoon, Gen Muhoozi’s account vanished. It was not yet clear, however, if the CDF deactivated the account himself or if it was suspended by X after a targeted reporting campaign.

Muhoozi's account disappeared on Friday

Past deactivations

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has, in the past, deactivated and reactivated his X account on multiple occasions

In April 2022, he deactivated the account with more than 540,000 followers, a move many believed he made himself rather than being suspended by the platform, as X showed a message indicating the account did not exist rather than a suspension notice.

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Some commentators said he may have acted due to concerns about how “Big Tech” treated him and his supporters, or simply needed a break from social media, though no clear explanation was given at the time.

Five days later, he returned, telling followers: “Never fear my followers and supporters. I’m back. I had some decisions to make.”

In January 2025, he again deactivated his X account shortly after posting controversial remarks, including a threat against opposition politician Bobi Wine, saying he would focus on his military duties instead.