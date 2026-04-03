Advertisement

Gen Muhoozi vanishes off social media after Kenyan activist pushes for his account ban 

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 13:34 - 03 April 2026
Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba
It was not yet clear if the CDF deactivated the account himself or if it was suspended  by X after a targeted reporting campaign.
Advertisement

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s X (Formerly Twitter) account disappeared on Friday, following a controversial post that stirred mixed reactions.

Advertisement

The account, which has over 1.2million followers, was inaccessible around lunch time.

This happened hours after the Chief of Defense Forces made a post attacking and threatening to “beat up” Ms Winnie Byanyima, wife of opposition Col Dr Kizza Besigye

In reaction, Canada-based Kenyan political activist Miguna Muguna called for the removal of Gen Muhoozi from social media.

“Let’s permanently remove this human **** from social media and maintain some hygiene here,” Miguna posted on Thursday

Advertisement

On Friday afternoon, Gen Muhoozi’s account vanished. It was not yet clear, however, if the CDF deactivated the account himself or if it was suspended  by X after a targeted reporting campaign.

Muhoozi's account disappeared on Friday

Past deactivations

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has, in the past, deactivated and reactivated his X account on multiple occasions

In April 2022, he deactivated the account with more than 540,000 followers, a move many believed he made himself rather than being suspended by the platform, as X showed a message indicating the account did not exist rather than a suspension notice. 

Advertisement

Some commentators said he may have acted due to concerns about how “Big Tech” treated him and his supporters, or simply needed a break from social media, though no clear explanation was given at the time. 

Five days later, he returned, telling followers: “Never fear my followers and supporters. I’m back. I had some decisions to make.” 

In January 2025, he again deactivated his X account shortly after posting controversial remarks, including a threat against opposition politician Bobi Wine, saying he would focus on his military duties instead. 

In his final message before leaving, he wrote that he was stepping back under “the instructions and blessings of my Lord Jesus Christ” and hinted he would return “at an appropriate time in the future”. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
Kikuube chairman Banura’s final message stirs grief after fatal crash
News
05.04.2026
Kikuube chairman Banura’s final message stirs grief after fatal crash
Police speak on death of Gen Kyaligonza’s son in fatal crash
News
04.04.2026
Police speak on death of Gen Kyaligonza’s son in fatal crash
Gen Kyaligonza’s son Banura dies in tragic road accident
News
04.04.2026
Gen Kyaligonza’s son Banura dies in tragic road accident
Yagga rebuilds audience across platforms after losing TikTok account
Entertainment
04.04.2026
Yagga rebuilds audience across platforms after losing TikTok account
Mesach Semakula finally opens up on photo with Usher Raymond
Entertainment
04.04.2026
Mesach Semakula finally opens up on photo with Usher Raymond
Final notice issued as traders face eviction from source of the Nile
News
04.04.2026
Final notice issued as traders face eviction from source of the Nile