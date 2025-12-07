Richie Ndagije (extreme right) started the night off with his Afro House set, which set the tempo for a dancefloor that would become blurred with movement.

Dj Richie, Em That Guy, and Ames light up the Pass the Aux party

​Hosted by Lincoln Axarya, fashion entrepreneur and proprietor of Axarya, the event had guests tapping into their inner fashion designer.

​Saturdays are the peak days of the week. Everyone is always looking for ‘plot’, the place that is ‘happening’. People want something that lets them release the tension of the whole week.

​Well, this weekend was covered by the second edition of the Guinness Smooth-powered Pass the Aux fete.

His ‘Sip and Illustrate’ session allowed attendees to sketch and design some of their favourite outfits.

​“Tonight was about fashion, and Azarya did not disappoint,” said Mercy Atwongyeire, the Project Manager at UBL.

“Pass the Aux is about bringing our campaign Make it yours to life by creating spaces that allow our consumers the liberty to create, collaborate, and put a spin on the things that they are passionate about,” she added.

The sound scope was the 'Make it yours' kind, as the DJs played according to the crowd’s mood.

Richie Ndagije started the night off with his Afro House set, which set the tempo for a dancefloor that would become blurred with movement.

DJ Emthatguy took the stage next, and the crowd truly owned the music. His Afrobeat set is one that got everyone dancing and singing at the same time.

When DJ Ames took over the decks, she delivered an Amapiano and Dancehall surge that had the whole crowd feeling in sync. By the time she was done, the crowd was wrecked but in a way that asked for the night to go on and on.

​The climax of the night was the Axarya showcase. This had people taking photos, awwing and ahhing at the exquisite detail put into the fashion; the models strutted all over Meraki Karting in style.