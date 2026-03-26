Kampala’s best day party: The Big Meeting returns this Sunday

The Big Meeting remains the only free brunch that delivers this kind of experience at scale

The Big Meeting remains the only free brunch that delivers this kind of experience at scale

Great food makes the rounds, conversations flow easily, and Kampala’s signature sense of style shows up in full force, from laid-back brunch fits to bold, statement looks that turn the venue into a living, breathing mood board.

There are parties, and then there are rituals. In Kampala, The Big Meeting has quietly become the latter, a monthly gathering that feels less like an event and more like a city-wide agreement on how to properly close a chapter.

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This Sunday, March 29, Thrones Bar and Lounge once again opens its doors for what has become widely regarded as the city’s best daytime party. Curated by The Singleton, The Big Meeting returns with all the elements that have made it a staple on Kampala’s social calendar, music, flavor, expression, and that unmistakable Elit energy.

It starts early, 11am to be precise, and stretches deep into the evening, blurring the lines between brunch and nightlife. And perhaps what makes it even more irresistible is this: there’s no entry fee. In a city that loves a good plan, The Big Meeting remains the only free brunch that delivers this kind of experience at scale.

But of course, it’s never just about showing up.

At the heart of The Big Meeting is participation. Guests don’t simply sip cocktails, they make them. The “do-it-yourself” cocktail experience has become a defining feature of the gathering, with partygoers stepping behind the bar, apron on, to create their own blends using The Singleton’s smooth single malt whisky. It’s equal parts fun and discovery; a chance to craft something personal, something reflective of your own taste.

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Around this, the experience builds.

Great food makes the rounds, conversations flow easily, and Kampala’s signature sense of style shows up in full force, from laid-back brunch fits to bold, statement looks that turn the venue into a living, breathing mood board.

Simon Lapyem, the brand manager of The Singleton, says The Big Meeting continues to be about giving people a space to express themselves freely. “The Big Meeting is more than just a party; it’s an experience where people can explore, create and truly make the moment their own. With The Singleton, we want every guest to feel like their drink, just like their experience, is uniquely theirs,” he says.

Then comes the music.

This Sunday’s lineup brings together a dynamic mix of selectors who understand exactly what The Big Meeting demands. DJ Nova, Em That Guy, Kamali, and DJ Big E are all set to take control of the decks, guiding the crowd from easy daytime grooves into high-energy evening sounds.

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It’s a musical journey that mirrors the spirit of the event itself, fluid, expressive, and impossible to box into one genre. Whether it’s soulful selections under the afternoon sun or pulsating beats as the night settles in, the DJs are the thread that ties it all together.

And if past editions are anything to go by, the crowd will meet them halfway.

Because The Big Meeting isn’t just about what’s planned, it’s about what unfolds. The spontaneous dance circles, the strangers who become friends over a shared cocktail, the laughter that lingers long after the music dips.