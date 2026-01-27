The Big Meeting offers Kampala a timely January reset

The Big Meeting, among the various brunches held in Kampala, is free entry for all

From salaries coming earlier than any other month, to bills that crossover from December, the parties and get togethers, the month is naturally a financial drain.

The joke is that January has more than one month within itself; the first month of the year is one many don’t know how to effectively prepare for.

For Uganda, this month has even been longer this year- thanks to the election period, that for mixed up with back-to-school pressure.

With so much happening, the Big Meeting, hosted at Thrones Lounge in Bugolobi, couldn’t have been timelier.

The Big Meeting, among the various brunches held in Kampala, is free entry for all, but above all- it is immersive, as it offers guests a chance to indulge with The Singleton, by encouraging them to create or mix their own drinks with it.

Speaking about the January edition, Singleton Brand Manager for East Africa- Simon Lapyem said; “January can feel like a very long month for many people, especially after the festive season.

"With The Big Meeting, we wanted to create an experience that feels welcoming and unpretentious—where people can come together, enjoy good whisky in a way that suits them, and reconnect over football, food and music. The idea is to remind people that great moments don’t have to be forced or expensive; sometimes they just need the right setting.”

But there was a lot happening at Thrones on Sunday- from the music, the food, the cocktails, and the DJ sets.

The early birds got a chance to witness sets by Kamali, Big E and Nova, while Lynda Ddane kept the audience engaged, but was also deliberately took time off to go into the crowd to make her own cocktails.

The high energy football match between Arsenal FC- the current English Premier League table leaders, against long-time rivals- Manchester United, added to the day’s excitement, as football fans kept cheering their respective teams loudly.

The numbers grew slightly before the soccer game kicked off, as did the banter and excitement, with each side promising a total wipe-out of the opponent.

“Today people will understand why the stadium is called Emirates even when it’s in London,” said a reveller, probably an Arsenal supporter.

When the match kicked off, the energy in the room shifted palpably. Screens drew crowds closer, chairs were abandoned, and commentary came not just from the television but from every corner of Thrones. Cheers, groans, and sarcastic applause rolled through the venue with every missed chance and contentious decision. Even those who had arrived for the music found themselves pulled into the drama of the game.

Singer Bebe Cool, a renowned Arsenal fan, was in the crowd, and seemed to enjoy the evening, albeit clearly being more upbeat about the game.

By full time, despite Arsenal’s underwhelming performance, the shared tension, banter, and collective noise had cemented the match as a central part of the day’s memory.