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Anita Among’s school posts top scores in 2025 UACE results

Mzee Asingwire
Mzee Asingwire 21:31 - 13 March 2026
Bukedea Comprehensive School
Bukedea Comprehensive School, owned by Speaker Anita Annet Among, recorded strong results in the 2025 UACE examinations, with two candidates scoring 20 points and several others attaining 19 and 18 points.
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Bukedea Comprehensive School, owned by Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, has posted strong results in the 2025 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations.

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A list released by the school shows several candidates scoring top points in the national exams. Two students, Andera Jessica Lilian and Eryenyu Santos, each scored 20 points in the BCM/ICT combination, placing them among the best performers at the institution.

Several others followed closely with 19 points. They include Nawatene Winnie Stacy, Soyekwo Brian, Agenorwot Jedwin Patience, Asinde Rachael Kana and Bumba Vincent.

More than 20 other candidates from the school scored 18 points across different subject combinations, including BCM/ICT, HLArt/ICT, HEntL/ICT and HLD/ICT.

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Bukedea Comprehensive School, located in Bukedea District in eastern Uganda, is one of the institutions associated with Speaker Among. The school has in recent years gained attention for its academic performance and modern learning facilities.

The results come as the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) released the 2025 UACE results on March 13, 2026 at State House Nakasero. The exams mark the final stage of the national examinations cycle.

According to UNEB, a total of 166,400 candidates registered for the 2025 UACE examinations, up from 141,996 candidates in 2024. Of these, 72,764 were female while 93,636 were male.

UNEB Executive Director Dan Odongo said science subjects continue to face challenges due to limited practical exposure in some schools. He noted that some candidates struggle with interpreting experiments, presenting data correctly and relating science concepts to real-life situations.

Despite these challenges, many schools recorded strong performances in different subject combinations, with several candidates attaining high points that qualify them for university admission.

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The release of the results now opens the next phase for candidates to apply for admission to universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

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