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Feasibility study commences for Kampala’s Light Rail Transit project
The Government of Uganda has taken a new step towards developing a modern urban rail system.
The Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Egypt’s Orascom Construction Company to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) or monorail network in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.
The agreement was witnessed by Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport, Edward Katumba Wamala, and signed on behalf of the government by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa.
Under the MOU, Orascom Construction will undertake an 18-month feasibility study to assess the technical, financial and operational viability of establishing a mass transit system in the metropolitan region centred on Kampala.
According to the ministry, the study will focus on the key commuter corridors of Kampala–Entebbe, Kampala–Kira and Kampala–Wakiso, which experience some of the heaviest daily traffic flows in the city.
The assessment will examine potential route alignments, passenger demand, infrastructure requirements and financing models before a final investment decision is taken.
Addressing congestion in a rapidly growing city
The proposed rail system forms part of broader efforts to modernise urban transport in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, which includes districts such as Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi.
The region has experienced rapid population growth and increasing vehicle ownership, resulting in severe traffic congestion and long commuting times.
Currently, the majority of commuters in Kampala rely on low-capacity transport modes such as minibuses, motorcycles and private cars, which contribute to overcrowded roads and lost productivity.
Studies have estimated that congestion in the metropolitan area costs the local economy about US$1.5 million per day
Urban planners say a high-capacity rail-based system could significantly reduce travel times, improve mobility and support sustainable economic growth in the capital.
The Light Rail Transit project is part of Uganda’s long-term strategy to develop an integrated public transport network combining rail, bus rapid transit and other mobility solutions.
Under government proposals, the LRT would serve major commuter corridors and eventually handle hundreds of thousands of passengers daily.
Earlier transport master plans for Kampala also envision a wider Mass Rapid Transit system to be implemented by 2040, incorporating light rail, buses and other technologies to support the city’s expanding population.