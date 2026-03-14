Advertisement

Feasibility study commences for Kampala’s Light Rail Transit project

Samson Waswa
Samson Waswa 08:04 - 14 March 2026
The study is to assess the viability of establishing a mass transit system in the metropolitan region centred on Kampala.
The proposed rail system forms part of broader efforts to modernise urban transport in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, which includes districts such as Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi. 
Advertisement

The Government of Uganda has taken a new step towards developing a modern urban rail system.

Advertisement

The  Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Egypt’s Orascom Construction Company to conduct a feasibility study for a proposed Light Rail Transit (LRT) or monorail network in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

The agreement was witnessed by Uganda’s Minister of Works and Transport, Edward Katumba Wamala, and signed on behalf of the government by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Bageya Waiswa.

Under the MOU, Orascom Construction will undertake an 18-month feasibility study to assess the technical, financial and operational viability of establishing a mass transit system in the metropolitan region centred on Kampala.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the study will focus on the key commuter corridors of Kampala–Entebbe, Kampala–Kira and Kampala–Wakiso, which experience some of the heaviest daily traffic flows in the city. 

The assessment will examine potential route alignments, passenger demand, infrastructure requirements and financing models before a final investment decision is taken.

The  Ministry of Works and Transport yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Egypt’s Orascom Construction Company

Addressing congestion in a rapidly growing city

The proposed rail system forms part of broader efforts to modernise urban transport in the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area, which includes districts such as Wakiso, Mukono and Mpigi. 

Advertisement

The region has experienced rapid population growth and increasing vehicle ownership, resulting in severe traffic congestion and long commuting times.

Currently, the majority of commuters in Kampala rely on low-capacity transport modes such as minibuses, motorcycles and private cars, which contribute to overcrowded roads and lost productivity.

Studies have estimated that congestion in the metropolitan area costs the local economy about US$1.5 million per day

Urban planners say a high-capacity rail-based system could significantly reduce travel times, improve mobility and support sustainable economic growth in the capital.

The Light Rail Transit project is part of Uganda’s long-term strategy to develop an integrated public transport network combining rail, bus rapid transit and other mobility solutions. 

Advertisement

Under government proposals, the LRT would serve major commuter corridors and eventually handle hundreds of thousands of passengers daily.

Earlier transport master plans for Kampala also envision a wider Mass Rapid Transit system to be implemented by 2040, incorporating light rail, buses and other technologies to support the city’s expanding population.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update me
Advertisement
More from Pulse Uganda
FIGURES: 2025 UACE results show how boys & girls differ in A-Level subject choices
News
14.03.2026
FIGURES: 2025 UACE results show how boys & girls differ in A-Level subject choices
Dying client sent me into 5 month depression – Kasuku
Lifestyle
14.03.2026
Dying client sent me into 5 month depression – Kasuku
Feasibility study commences for Kampala’s Light Rail Transit project
News
14.03.2026
Feasibility study commences for Kampala’s Light Rail Transit project
Anita Among’s school posts top scores in 2025 UACE results
News
13.03.2026
Anita Among’s school posts top scores in 2025 UACE results
MTN Uganda 2025 financial results: A look at revenue, profits, users and more figures
News
13.03.2026
MTN Uganda 2025 financial results: A look at revenue, profits, users and more figures
UK based Creditinfo launches identity, fraud prevention platform in Uganda
News
13.03.2026
UK based Creditinfo launches identity, fraud prevention platform in Uganda