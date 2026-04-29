Museveni assents to copyright law, 7 other Acts; Kenzo reacts

President Yoweri Museveni has signed eight laws, with the new copyright law receiving strong praise from Eddy Kenzo and Uganda’s creative sector.

President Yoweri Museveni signed eight new laws, including the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Eddy Kenzo praised the copyright law, calling it a major win for Uganda’s creatives.

The law strengthens protection for musicians, performers, and producers and supports fair financial benefit from their work.

Other signed laws cover health products, energy use, employment rights, forensic services, finance, and court reforms.

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President Yoweri Museveni has assented to eight pieces of legislation, with the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Act, 2026 drawing strong attention from Uganda’s creative industry after singer Eddy Kenzo welcomed it as a major victory for artists.

The new copyright law is expected to strengthen the protection of musicians, performers, producers, and other creatives by improving how their work is protected and how they benefit financially from it. It also seeks to protect neighbouring rights, which cover performers and producers whose work is used publicly through radio, television, and digital platforms.

Kenzo described the law as a major step for Uganda’s music industry and the wider creative sector.

“We warmly welcome the Presidential assent to the Copyright and Neighbouring Rights (Amendment) Act, 2026, a milestone that strengthens the protection, value, and future of our music and the entire creative sector,” he posted on X.

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He said the achievement came after years of advocacy by artists and stakeholders.

Eddy Kenzo

“This achievement is the result of collective effort, resilience, and unwavering belief. We extend our deepest gratitude to all creatives, stakeholders, leaders, and partners who stood firm throughout this journey. Your voices, your advocacy, and your unity made this possible,” he said.

Kenzo also thanked President Museveni for supporting the law.

“We offer special appreciation to H.E. the President of the Republic of Uganda for listening, engaging, and ultimately assenting to this important law,” he added.

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He, however, said more work remains.

President Yoweri Museveni

“This is progress but the mission continues. The struggle for full implementation, enforcement, and real economic transformation of our creatives is still on. Step by step, we move forward. And so far… so good.”

Among the other laws signed was the National Drug and Health Products Authority Act, 2026. This law expands government regulation over medicines, vaccines, medical devices, diagnostics, cosmetics, and other health products. It aims to strengthen public safety by ensuring stronger oversight of products used in healthcare.

The Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act, 2026 was also assented to. It introduces mandatory energy standards, audits, and regulation of inefficient technologies. The law is meant to improve energy use and reduce waste across industries and households.

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President Museveni also signed the Employment (Amendment) Act, 2025, which strengthens protections for domestic workers, casual labourers, and migrant workers. The law seeks to improve working conditions and reduce exploitation, especially for vulnerable workers.

The Forensic and Scientific Analytical Services Act, 2026 was also approved. It is expected to improve forensic systems, scientific investigations, and evidence handling in criminal and civil matters, helping courts and investigators work with stronger evidence.

The Non-Performing Assets Recovery Trust (Repeal) Act, 2024 was signed as well. It dissolves the Trust and transfers its functions to the Ministry of Finance, a move government says will simplify operations and improve efficiency.

Other laws assented to include the Public Enterprises Reform and Divestiture (Amendment) Act, 2024 and the Magistrates Courts (Amendment) Act, 2026, both aimed at improving public administration and judicial processes.