Unlicensed cosmetics dealers face Shs200 million fine under new law

Parliament has passed a new law introducing strict controls and heavy penalties on drugs and cosmetics, while allowing limited use of unapproved medicines in emergencies.

Parliament has passed a new law that imposes a fine of Shs200 million on anyone who manufactures or distributes cosmetic products without a licence, as part of wider reforms in the health sector.

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The National Drug and Health Products Authority Bill, 2025, was approved at Third Reading on March 26, 2026. The law creates a central body to regulate medicines and other health products in Uganda.

The new authority will oversee the production, importation, exportation and use of drugs and related items. Its mandate now covers vaccines, diagnostics, medical devices, cosmetics, supplements and other public health products.

The law replaces the old framework from 1993 and introduces tougher penalties to fight illegal practices. Anyone found making or selling drugs without a licence faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to Shs200 million. Illegal importation will attract similar penalties.

The law also tightens rules on drug advertising. All adverts must be approved. Products cannot be promoted for uses not approved. Offenders risk fines of up to Shs400 million or up to 15 years in jail. Companies may face fines of up to Shs3 billion.

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A key provision allows the controlled use of unapproved drugs in special cases. These include research, clinical trials, personal use and emergencies. Health minister Jane Ruth Aceng said this will help patients access life-saving treatment during outbreaks or serious illness.

Parliament’s health committee said the law balances strict control with urgent medical needs. It also introduces systems to track medicines and ensure safety before they reach the market.

The law strengthens regulation of pharmacies and drug shops. All pharmacies must be licensed and run by qualified pharmacists. Illegal operators risk fines and prison terms.

The minister now has powers to ban harmful cosmetic products through official notices.

Lawmakers said the reforms aim to fight fake medicines, improve monitoring and close gaps in enforcement.

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