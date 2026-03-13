UK based Creditinfo launches identity, fraud prevention platform in Uganda

The global credit information and risk management firm said the platform will help organisations in Uganda strengthen fraud prevention and comply with anti-money laundering rules while supporting the country’s expanding digital economy.

Creditinfo has launched a new identity, know your customer (KYC) and fraud detection solution in Uganda as organisations face rising financial crime risks linked to the growth of digital financial services.

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The announcement was made in London on March 12, 2026. The global credit information and risk management firm said the platform will help organisations in Uganda strengthen fraud prevention and comply with anti-money laundering rules while supporting the country’s expanding digital economy.

Uganda has in recent years improved its anti-money laundering framework, including being removed from the Financial Action Task Force’s increased monitoring list.

However, the rapid growth of digital payments has created new and more complex fraud risks for financial institutions and other organisations.

Creditinfo said its platform helps institutions verify identities by using credit bureau data, government information services and other registries.

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The system combines identity verification tools, digital risk signals and both local and international watchlists to strengthen KYC compliance and reduce fraud during customer onboarding.

The rollout in Uganda follows the successful launch of the same solution in Kenya in 2025. The company said the Ugandan version of the platform has been customised to meet the needs and risk profile of the local market.

The platform has also been expanded to detect a wider range of financial crime threats. It includes transaction monitoring tools that help institutions identify suspicious activity, detect mule accounts and flag authorised push payment fraud linked to scams.

Creditinfo said the system also protects accounts by detecting application fraud and account takeover attempts. This is supported by device intelligence technology and a global identity network built on more than two billion device data points.

Rob Meakin, Director of Fraud and Identity at Creditinfo, said the launch will help organisations manage the risks associated with the growth of digital finance.

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“The rapid growth of digital financial services creates real opportunities for economic development, but it also increases exposure to sophisticated financial crime. By bringing our fraud and identity solution to Uganda, we are helping organisations strengthen their ability to identify risk, maintain compliance and protect their customers, while still enabling secure and seamless access to financial services,” Meakin said.

Mark Mwanje, Managing Director of Creditinfo Uganda, said the platform will allow businesses to reduce fraud while making financial services easier to access.