Kampala revellers turn up for month-end Big Meeting

The Big Meeting gave Kampala revellers a lively and interactive way to end March.

Kampala’s party crowd found its answer to month-end unwinding on March 29, as The Big Meeting returned to Thrones Bar and Lounge.

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The event, now a regular fixture on the city’s social calendar, once again delivered a day-to-night experience that combined music, food, fashion and interaction in one setting.

Guests began arriving as early as 11am. The mood felt relaxed but expectant. Many came in groups, while others joined solo. The gathering had a familiar feel, with regular attendees reconnecting and new faces settling in with ease.

At the heart of the experience were the cocktails. Unlike typical events, guests stepped behind the bar to mix their own drinks. Guided by professional mixologists, they experimented with different blends.

Music shaped the pace of the day

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Some took a careful approach, trying to get the balance right. Others embraced the moment, laughing through the process until they found something they liked. The experience made each drink feel personal.

Away from the bar, the atmosphere stayed light and social. Food circulated across the venue as conversations flowed. Guests also turned up in style, with outfits ranging from relaxed brunch looks to bold fashion statements.

Music shaped the pace of the day. DJs Nova, Em That Guy, Kamali and DJ Big E took turns on the decks. They started with calm, soulful sounds before gradually building into energetic sets that drew more people to the dancefloor.

Each DJ brought a different sound, but together they maintained a steady rhythm that carried the crowd into the evening.

Even with the music and activity, the event stayed centred on freedom and expression. Guests moved freely, created their own experiences and connected with others.

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Simon Lapyem, The Singleton brand manager, noted that this is exactly what the experience is designed to achieve.

“The Big Meeting is about creating a space where people can come together and express themselves, whether it’s through music, through the cocktails they make, or simply through the moments they share. With The Singleton, we want every experience to feel personal and memorable,” he shared.